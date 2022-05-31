Pac-12 women’s lacrosse to add UC Davis, San Diego State

The Pac-12 Conference will soon add two new teams in women’s lacrosse.

On Tuesday, the conference announced the approval to extend invitations to UC Davis and San Diego State to join the Pac-12 as affiliate members, no later than the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to have UC Davis and San Diego State join Pac-12 women’s lacrosse as affiliate members,” said Pac-12 deputy commissioner Teresa Gould in a press release. “Women’s lacrosse continues to be a rapidly-growing sport nationally, and we hope that the addition of two additional programs in the Pac-12 helps support continued growth on the West Coast. UC Davis and San Diego State are a great fit for our Conference and we look forward to expanding to eight teams beginning no later than the 2023-24 season.”

Colorado is one of only six teams in the Pac-12 to field a women’s lacrosse team. The others are: Arizona State, California, Oregon, Stanford and Southern California.

Adding UC Davis and San Diego State is a great fit in part because most of the Pac-12 teams have been conference rivals with those schools in the past.

When CU began playing women’s lacrosse in 2014, there was no Pac-12 Conference for the sport. The Buffaloes played in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) along with Cal, Oregon, Stanford and USC. The 10-team league also included UC Davis, San Diego State, Denver, Fresno State and Saint Mary’s.

When ASU added women’s lacrosse before 2018, the Pac-12 teams broke away from the MPSF to form a six-team Pac-12 Conference.

This past season, the MPSF included only three teams: UC Davis, San Diego State and Fresno State. (Denver is in the Big East, while women’s lacrosse is now a club sport at Saint Mary’s).

CU is 6-0 all-time against UC Davis, including a 17-13 victory in Boulder on March 6. The Buffs are 8-0 all-time against San Diego State, with the most recent meeting being a 14-5 CU win on March 14, 2021.