Boulder Public Library hosts summer reading program

Boulder Public Library’s Summer of Discovery annual reading and activities challenge is back for the sixth year.

The program runs through July 31 and features programs for all ages and prizes for achieving reading goals. This year, the community reading goal is two million minutes. To participate, in English or Spanish, use the Beanstack app to register or visit an open library location to get a log to track reading minutes.

At registration, youth registrants will receive a free book, adults will receive a free journal and all receive a can of The Good Crisp potato crisps. All finishers receive a free ice cream and an entry ticket to either Gateway Fun Park or a Parks and Recreation facility.

To kick off the program, the library will host children’s illustrator and author Brian Pinkney on Saturday in the main library’s Canyon Theater. To conclude the summer challenge, the library will host an Encanto: Movie and Sing Along event on July 30 in the Canyon Theater.

For program registration and a full calendar of events, visit boulderlibrary.org/summer/.