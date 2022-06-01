Dining Buzz: Tap a Boat Snack at Bootstrap, Efrain’s new Boulder digs and more

India pale ale aficionados will be pleased to learn that Longmont’s Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., released its Boat Snack Hazy IPA in its taproom just over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to Bootstrap — at 6.2% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and 35 international bitterness units (IBUs) — the result is a smooth, delicious, juicy, well-balanced IPA that’s highly drinkable with a soft finish. Using Amarillo, Citra and Galaxy hops, the ale is full of aromatic citrus notes.

Besides this new brew, Bootstrap is also offering a new IPA Power Pack filled with of cans of Insane Rush IPA, Lush Puppy Juicy IPA and Boat Snack Hazy IPA. Six packs of Boat Snack Hazy IPA and IPA Power Packs are now available at Bootstrap’s taproom and just hit shelves at selected retailers this week.

Efrain’s new digs

Late last month, perennial Boulder favorite Efrain’s Mexican Restaurant moved from its longtime South Boulder location to new digs at 2480 Canyon Blvd., Unit M-1.

Known for its unpretentious and satisfying Mexican fare, Efrain’s is now situated a few steps north of McGuckin Hardware. The new location will continue to feature such old standbys as burritos, rellenos and margaritas, as well as my personal favorite, the green chile bowl.

(Almost) Dishing out dumplings

Asian dumpling fans, rejoice! The wait for California-born Mason’s Dumpling Shop to bring its Boulder location to 3060 Pearl St., Unit 112, will hopefully soon be over.

At the end of May, the owners announced that nearly all of the necessary equipment was in place to start dishing out hand-crafted dumplings. Consequently, the shop is projecting a mid-June soft opening.

Mason’s started out in San Gabriel, California, under the name of Luscious Dumpling in 2001. After opening additional Southern California locations, Mason’s opened its first Colorado outpost in Aurora two years ago.

The Aurora menu spotlights, unsurprisingly, a variety of boiled, steamed and pan-fried dumplings. These include boiled numbers stuffed with such ingredients as chive, pork, egg and shrimp, and steamed variants including soup and vegan selections. Pan-fried fillings include fish and Napa cabbage, as well as white-meat chicken and cabbage.

Outside of the dumpling realm, there are also noodle bowls topped with such ingredients as stewed beef and pork belly, accompanied by baby bok choy. Rice bowls are also on tap, as well as a variety of meat and vegetarian buns. Last, but not least, there’s also appetizers ranging from seaweed salad in chili and garlic sauce to sweet-and-sour lotus root.

Family-style at home

For those seeking a restaurant experience at home, Ash’ Kara, 1043 Pearl St., offers Israeli-style family meals for two that are available for pick up.

The first is a $60 chicken shawarma meal that includes a selection of two dips (pick from hummus, baba ganoush, muhammara — a walnut and pepper-based dip), two pita breads, harvest salad with beets and chèvre, a side of tater tots and the highly addictive sufganiyot jelly-filled donuts. The second is a $55 option that’s much the same, except it swaps out the poultry for falafel.

New spring tapas selections are also available at the restaurant or to take home, including the substantial drunken mushrooms.