Letters to the editor: Shopping with reusable bags takes practice; new laws aid small businesses

Sue E. Dean: Plastic bags: Shopping with reusable bags takes practice

It has been my experience that using reusable bags takes practice to get it right.

First, I must keep the bags in my car so they are at hand for spur of the moment trips to any store. Then I must remember to take them with me going into the store before filling my cart.

Those should be easy steps to take, but when you have more than one car and/or more than one driver for each vehicle, it gets trickier to actually succeed in reducing the plastic bag routine.

Changing routine habits takes practice!

Sue E. Dean

Longmont

Cindy Kent: New state laws: Legislation boosts small businesses

New legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis to put hundreds of tax dollars back into the pockets of working Coloradans is a welcomed initiative for all, but especially for small businesses and their employees.

The last two years have pushed small businesses like mine to a breaking point, but I’m glad to see that Colorado lawmakers have enacted legislation like SB-22-233 that would boost the spending power for consumers and small businesses alike.

As we continue to recover from the pandemic, I am encouraged by legislators who passed initiatives like the TABOR refund mechanism, which will provide additional financial assistance and help offset the rising costs of doing business.

And while this is a temporary measure, legislators have the opportunity to enact a more robust tax reform in the future to bring about an even, level playing field for businesses and anyone who’s been affected by the current inflation.

It is no secret that Colorado small businesses are fighting and cutting costs left and right in order to keep their doors open, so a more comprehensive tax reform that includes tax incentives such as this one has the potential to assist struggling businesses and working families during this difficult financial time.

Cindy Kent

Denver small business owner