 Skip to content

One in custody after fatal crash, pursuit…

Wednesday, June 1st 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

One in custody after fatal crash, pursuit through Boulder County in allegedly stolen vehicle

The Colorado State Patrol investigates a two-vehicle fatal crash on South Boulder Road on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Authorities said one driver was pronounced dead on scene, while the other driver reportedly stole another SUV and led police on a pursuit up Arapahoe Avenue through Boulder. That person is in custody after police stopped them in the 2700 block of Arapahoe Avenue. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
The Colorado State Patrol investigates a two-vehicle fatal crash on South Boulder Road on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Authorities said one driver was pronounced dead on scene, while the other driver reportedly stole another SUV and led police on a pursuit up Arapahoe Avenue through Boulder. That person is in custody after police stopped them in the 2700 block of Arapahoe Avenue. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

One woman is in custody after reportedly fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase into Boulder.

The incident started when Boulder County deputies were called to a head-on collision at 68th Street and South Boulder Road at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said one person was confirmed dead on scene.

Lewis said the other driver involved in the crash then got out of her vehicle and stole a white SUV on scene and fled the area. A passenger in the woman’s vehicle was left at the scene with serious injuries.

The driver evaded officers before eventually heading into the city of Boulder on Arapahoe Avenue in a white SUV at a “high rate of speed,” and Lewis said she did reportedly get into other smaller crashes during the pursuit.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said one attempt to stop the vehicle with stop sticks led to the suspect hitting another vehicle while avoiding capture. The driver of that car was not injured.

 

A Boulder police officer runs back to her patrol vehicle after a vehicle sped past stop sticks near the intersection of 33rd Street and Arapahoe Avenue on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)
A Boulder police officer runs back to her patrol vehicle after a vehicle sped past stop sticks near the intersection of 33rd Street and Arapahoe Avenue on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

Waugh said the driver went through at least two red lights before finally turning into a parking lot near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, where officers were able to position their vehicles to pin the SUV in.

The woman was taken into custody, and is being medically cleared before facing possible arrest.

The name of the person killed in the initial crash has not yet been identified, and Lewis said the cause of that crash is still under investigation.

The age of the woman arrested and the age and gender of the person who was killed have not been released.

The Colorado State Patrol will be investigating the initial crash on South Boulder Road, while Boulder police will be investigating any further incidents that occurred during the pursuit.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents that occurred within Boulder city limits is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333.

A woman is in custody after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on South Boulder Road in this reportedly stolen white Ford Explorer and then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit on Arapahoe Avenue through Boulder on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Andrew Pinckney / Staff Writer)
A woman is in custody after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on South Boulder Road in this reportedly stolen white Ford Explorer and then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit on Arapahoe Avenue through Boulder on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Andrew Pinckney / Staff Writer)

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Best Active Adult 55+ Communities

    Searching for the best active adult 55+ communities in Denver starts with a call to Fred Smith, Realtor. Fred Smith...
  2. Quality In-Home Care For Seniors

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. New Ideas For Lunch

    Want some new ideas for lunch? Step into Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! Forget those wimpy-size servings at the drive...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  5. Land Acquisition Loans

    Agricultural loans have been a vital part of High Plains Bank’s services since 1908. Our ag loan officers have more...