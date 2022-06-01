One in custody after fatal crash, pursuit through Boulder County in allegedly stolen vehicle

One woman is in custody after reportedly fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase into Boulder.

The incident started when Boulder County deputies were called to a head-on collision at 68th Street and South Boulder Road at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said one person was confirmed dead on scene.

Lewis said the other driver involved in the crash then got out of her vehicle and stole a white SUV on scene and fled the area. A passenger in the woman’s vehicle was left at the scene with serious injuries.

The driver evaded officers before eventually heading into the city of Boulder on Arapahoe Avenue in a white SUV at a “high rate of speed,” and Lewis said she did reportedly get into other smaller crashes during the pursuit.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said one attempt to stop the vehicle with stop sticks led to the suspect hitting another vehicle while avoiding capture. The driver of that car was not injured.

Waugh said the driver went through at least two red lights before finally turning into a parking lot near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, where officers were able to position their vehicles to pin the SUV in.

The woman was taken into custody, and is being medically cleared before facing possible arrest.

The name of the person killed in the initial crash has not yet been identified, and Lewis said the cause of that crash is still under investigation.

The age of the woman arrested and the age and gender of the person who was killed have not been released.

The Colorado State Patrol will be investigating the initial crash on South Boulder Road, while Boulder police will be investigating any further incidents that occurred during the pursuit.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents that occurred within Boulder city limits is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333.