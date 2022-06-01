Riders begin registration, fundraising for B Strong Ride, which supports local cancer charities

Registration is ongoing for this year’s B Strong Ride, which will be Saturday, Aug. 13. Proceeds from the ride will benefit cancer charities in the Boulder area.

The B Strong Ride has seen more than 7,500 participants and has raised more than $3.5 million for cancer charities since its founding in 2011. Annual fundraising for the ride funds a full year of integrative care for all patients at the BCH Center for Integrative Care. The ride “also benefits other cancer charities,” Paul Balaguer, the event director for B Strong Ride, wrote in a statement.

Additional charities funded by the ride’s proceeds include Camp Kesem at CU Boulder, which was founded in 2000 to support children through parents’ cancer diagnoses, and the Live by Living Foundation, which provides outdoor retreats and experiences to cancer survivors and their caregivers.

Fees for ride registration range from $10 for riders on the Sleepytime route to $75 for adult riders. Students and riders under 18 pay $55 for registration. Along with these fees, “fundraising for the event’s beneficiaries is encouraged but not required,” Balaguer wrote.

Each of this year’s four riding paths begins and ends at Celestial Seasonings, 4600 Sleepytime Drive. The longest loop — the Morning Thunder Ride — is 68 miles through mountain paths surrounding Boulder. The Red Zinger and Countryside Peach Passion rides are 38 and 24 miles, respectively, and will loop to the north of the city. The shortest ride — the mile-long Sleepytime loop — will remain on the Celestial Seasonings company ground and is designated for children under 10.

“We’re honored to be the title sponsor and host of the B Strong Ride that supports great local organizations whose mission is aligned with our commitment to helping people live healthier and happier lives,” Tim Collins, the general manager of marketing for Celestial Seasonings, wrote in a statement.