 Skip to content

Local News |
Riders begin registration, fundraising for B…

Wednesday, June 1st 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Riders begin registration, fundraising for B Strong Ride, which supports local cancer charities

By | newsroom@dailycamera.com | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Registration is ongoing for this year’s B Strong Ride, which will be Saturday, Aug. 13. Proceeds from the ride will benefit cancer charities in the Boulder area.

The B Strong Ride has seen more than 7,500 participants and has raised more than $3.5 million for cancer charities since its founding in 2011. Annual fundraising for the ride funds a full year of integrative care for all patients at the BCH Center for Integrative Care. The ride “also benefits other cancer charities,” Paul Balaguer, the event director for B Strong Ride, wrote in a statement.

Additional charities funded by the ride’s proceeds include Camp Kesem at CU Boulder, which was founded in 2000 to support children through parents’ cancer diagnoses, and the Live by Living Foundation, which provides outdoor retreats and experiences to cancer survivors and their caregivers.

Fees for ride registration range from $10 for riders on the Sleepytime route to $75 for adult riders. Students and riders under 18 pay $55 for registration. Along with these fees, “fundraising for the event’s beneficiaries is encouraged but not required,” Balaguer wrote.

Each of this year’s four riding paths begins and ends at Celestial Seasonings, 4600 Sleepytime Drive. The longest loop — the Morning Thunder Ride — is 68 miles through mountain paths surrounding Boulder. The Red Zinger and Countryside Peach Passion rides are 38 and 24 miles, respectively, and will loop to the north of the city. The shortest ride — the mile-long Sleepytime loop — will remain on the Celestial Seasonings company ground and is designated for children under 10.

“We’re honored to be the title sponsor and host of the B Strong Ride that supports great local organizations whose mission is aligned with our commitment to helping people live healthier and happier lives,” Tim Collins, the general manager of marketing for Celestial Seasonings, wrote in a statement.

Author

Talia Trashor Hart

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Best Active Adult 55+ Communities

    Searching for the best active adult 55+ communities in Denver starts with a call to Fred Smith, Realtor. Fred Smith...
  2. Quality In-Home Care For Seniors

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. New Ideas For Lunch

    Want some new ideas for lunch? Step into Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! Forget those wimpy-size servings at the drive...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  5. Land Acquisition Loans

    Agricultural loans have been a vital part of High Plains Bank’s services since 1908. Our ag loan officers have more...