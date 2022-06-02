CU Boulder selects Glen Krutz as new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences

The University of Colorado Boulder will have a new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences next month.

CU Boulder officials on Thursday announced that Provost Russell Moore appointed Glen Krutz, dean of the Oklahoma State University College of Arts and Sciences, to replace longtime CU Boulder faculty member and interim Dean Jim White starting July 6. White, who will remain at CU Boulder until June 30, has accepted the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences position at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Glen (Krutz) is an experienced dean and a highly regarded scholar,” Moore stated in a news release from CU Boulder. “I am excited to welcome him to the CU Boulder community and to arts and sciences as we look to a bright future for our largest college on campus.”

The dean of the College of Arts and Sciences is the primary administrative position within the college and reports directly to the provost, the release said.

In addition to Kurtz’s role as dean at Oklahoma State University, he also holds the college’s Puterbaugh Foundation Chair and is a professor in the Department of Political Science, the release said.

“I’m truly honored for this opportunity to serve as dean of arts and sciences at one of the nation’s top research institutions,” Krutz stated in the news release. “I look forward to working closely with members of the college’s community, campus leadership and to taking the college to all new levels of achievement and success.”

Krutz has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a doctorate from Texas A&M University.

His scholarship explores political institutions and public policy, including questions of agenda-setting and institutional change, and he frequently contributes to cross-disciplinary environmental projects.

His books include “Hitching a Ride: Omnibus Legislating in the U.S. Congress;” “Treaty Politics and the Rise of Executive Agreements: International Commitments in a System of Shared Powers;” and the open-source text American Government.

“At this time, I’d like to thank Sharon Matusik, dean of the Leeds School of Business and chair of the search committee, and all the members of the committee for their commitment and service throughout the search process,” Moore stated in the news release.