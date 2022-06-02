CU Boulder taking community votes to help name Ralphie VI

 Skip to content

Nearly three years after the previous Ralphie retired, leaving a new bison to take her place as the school’s mascot, CU Boulder is asking the Boulder community to vote on a name for Ralphie VI, the latest successor. It’s the first time the school has sought community input on the mascot’s name since the original Ralphie made her debut 55 years ago.

According to a CU news release, Ralphie VI was born in Nebraska in May 2020, making her just over two years old. She appeared in her inaugural game in September 2021. Ralphie V — also known as “Blackout” — retired in 2019 after a 12-year tenure as CU’s mascot. The process of finding Ralphie V’s successor was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.

Now, CU Boulder is taking votes to decide between four names for Ralphie VI: Blitz, Ember, Sixer and Tini. The university is also asking each person who votes to make a donation to support the Ralphie Live Mascot program. So far, Ember is leading the pack, and has raised nearly twice as much in donations as the second-place contender, Blitz.

Anyone who wishes to vote can visit bit.ly/3wWYxA2 to cast a vote and make a donation to the Ralphie program. All donations will go towards funding Ralphie’s food, transportation and care. The winner of the name contest will be announced on July 6 on two of the school’s Twitter accounts, @CUBuffs and @CUBuffsRalphie.

