Opinion: Fintan Steele: Pride Month again? You don’t say …

It is hard to believe that only a couple of years ago many of us were wondering out loud whether “Pride Month” is even necessary anymore. (“We’re here, we’re queer, you’re used to it!”)

After all, Pride was founded from the 1969 Stonewall riots to ferociously fight back against the violence perpetrated against us (by police and others) out of a perverted and bigoted set of lying beliefs about who we are and what we do. Surely enough progress has been made since then?

Sadly, recent events make Pride, in its founding sense, more necessary than ever. In particular, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” laws and LGBTQ+-cleansed academic standards are the latest, insidious incarnation of ignorant and repulsive violence against us.

Fifty-three years after Stonewall, and we find ourselves still needing the ferocity of our forebears’ response to help us beat back the sickening distortions and lies still used to justify the avalanche of anti-LGBTQ+ measures wending their way through a growing number of U.S. states, including Colorado.

A quick skim of the prototypical Florida law (the basis for many other states’ versions) suggests that the intent is only to increase parental rights over what their kids learn in school.

OK, that seems laudable on the surface, within reason.

But what if parents don’t like or believe in such objective facts as evolution or useful medical interventions like vaccines and drugs, etc.? Does this bill prohibit teaching those fact-based topics to children of parents who obstinately believe otherwise?

It does not, at least directly. Indeed, it is clear on closer reading that those topics are not the point of this legislation. Instead, the definitive target is the prohibition of any instruction and classroom discussion of “gender identity” and “sexual orientation.”

Don’t Say Gay, indeed.

What are these laws and academic standards supposed to be protecting children from? Proponents say it is to prevent too-early sex education. (Or, in the language of its more honest supporters who dare to say the quiet part out loud, these efforts prevent graphic talk with children about lewd sex acts and — worse! — “grooming” of them to undertake such acts with perverted adults.)

Oh, come on! What sentient being on Earth, straight or queer, is in favor of those things?

These efforts are not really about protecting parental rights or maybe even not protecting kids from “sex” information before they can even process it.

Rather, these laws and policies are just the latest incarnation of violence aimed at “disappearing” a large swath of humanity that does not align with a demonstrably false set of beliefs about human biology and a bankrupt and cruel morality.

Frankly, the continued mendacious demonization of LGBTQ+ people as sinful or perverse by nature is far more disgusting, subversive, destructive and dead wrong than anything our accusers’ fevered imaginations believe we LGBTQ+ folks actually do.

Attempting to legislate away an objectively proven biological continuum of gender desires and identification that develop from a very early age ultimately fuels an insistence that individuals nearer the ends of the continuum are abnormal, immoral, perverse: i.e., “icky.”

But whether based on a fatuous interpretation of the creation accounts of Genesis, a warped version of natural law or an unsophisticated neo-Freudian Oedipalizing of anything not to their liking, ongoing efforts to “remove” us by use of some form of physical or mental violence have no place in a fact-based and inclusive world.

Imagine being an LGBTQ+ child growing up without real information or even recognition of the truth of their place in the human gender continuum, who will continue to believe themselves to be sinful, freakish or even worthy of self-inflicted death — with tacit parental agreement and relentless bullying.

Those of us of a certain age don’t need to imagine it: We lived it! We will not stand by silently for another generation of this profound evil to hold sway.

So this year again we loudly reclaim the original purpose of Pride, and will fight back against this continuing crap with all our might, with the truth and with our many allies gained through many past battles.

Fintan Steele lives in Boulder and is a member of the Camera’s Community Editorial Board.