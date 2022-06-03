The Sounds of Summer: 2022 Boulder County concert guide

Boulder

Bands on the Bricks – Complete with a beer garden, downtown Boulder’s long-standing concert series offers free shows every Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m. on the 1300 Block of Pearl Street; boulderdowntown.com. Lineup: June 15 Hazel Miller & the Collective, June 22 Saritah, June 29 Chimbangle, July 6 Eagles tribute The Long Run, July 13 Titonic, July 20 The Coffis Brothers, July 27 Chain Station and Aug. 3 The Goonies.

BoCo Cider – This gluten-free hard cidery and taproom is open Thursday-Sunday and hosts live music nearly every one of those nights; 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder; bococider.com. Lineup: June 3 Jenn Cleary, June 4 Good Music Medicine, June 5 Cara Elizabeth, June 10 B Forrest, June 11 The Beloved Invaders, June 12 Jackson Maloney, June 16 Anna Cutler, June 18 Strangebyrds, June 19 Goldpine, July 21 Valerie Bhat, Aug. 6 Ravin’Wolf,

Boulder Theater – Downtown venue with preserved murals and art deco charm; 2032 14th St., Boulder; z2ent.com. Lineup: June 8 Tigran Hamasyan, June 12 Purity Ring, June 16 Melvin Seals and JGB, June 17 Pink Talking Fish Are Dead, June 18 Ross James & Goo Bros. featuring Adam MacDougall, Keith Moseley, Jeremy Salken, June 21 Krishna Das, July 17 Sal Vulcano, July 23 James McMurtry, Aug. 3 Local Natives, Aug. 4 Son Volt, Aug. 5 Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz, Aug. 9 Tim Heidecker, Aug. 13 Asleep At The Wheel, Aug. 14 Bombino, Aug. 31 Hiatus Kaiyote.

Chautauqua Auditorium – Unique concert experience in a century-old, barn-like venue; 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; chautauqua.com. Lineup: June 4 Ólafur Arnalds, June 27 Keb’ Mo’, July 9 Kenny G, July 16 Cowboy Junkies, July 18 The Wood Brothers, Aug. 3 Steve Earle & The Dukes with The Whitmore Sisters, Aug. 13 Jesse Cook, Aug. 18 Robert Cray, Aug. 31 Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes, Sept. 15 Bela Fleck, Sept. 23 Dirtwire, Sept. 30 The Wailin’ Jennys.

Colorado Music Festival — Annual classical music festival brings international and national musicians to Boulder for 22 concerts in six weeks; Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org; Lineup: June 30, July 1, 5 Takács Quartet, July 3 Tubby the Tuba, July 7-8, 10 Jan Lisiecki, July 12 Attacca Quartet, July 14 John Adams and Timo Andres, July 15 Kaleidoscope: Road Movies, July 17 Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?, July 19 Flavors of Old Russia, July 21-22 Violinist Randall Goosby, July 24 Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27, July 26 Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet, July 28-29 Gabriela Montero, July 31 John de Lancie, Aug. 2 Danish String Quartet, Aug. 4 Clarinet Star Anthony McGill, Aug. 7 Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

Concerts in the Park – Pack a picnic and head to the park Monday evenings to hear the Boulder Concert Band play a different local park each week; boulderband.org. Locations: June 20 North Boulder Park, June 27 Harlow Platts Community Park, July 11 Scott Carpenter Park, July 18 Central Park and Civic Area, July 25 Chautauqua Park, Aug. 1 Park East Park.

Cultural Caravan – Starting this weekend with a free pop-up concert on the Pearl Street Mall, this series will bring in seven big main-stage concerts along with 25 pop-up concerts in Boulder and Longmont. The event will bring in more than 30 local artists from renowned classically trained musicians to Zimbabwean Afropop and singer-songwriters; culturalcaravan.org.

DV8 – Micro-distillery and queer bar “where you’re free to be weird,” pours unique drinks and hosts drag events, live music, open mics, dance parties and more; 2480 49th St., Suite E, Boulder; dv8.fun.

eTown Hall – What started out as a radio program decades ago turned into an internationally revered concert hall and recording studio that’s housed in an old Boulder church; 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; etown.org; June 10 Della Mae and The Jacob Jolliff Band, July 17 Larry Keel Experience, July 23 Will Hoge, July 29 Chris Smither, Aug. 3 Damien Jurado and Chris Pureka.

Fox Theatre – With a two-tier main floor and an intimate punk-rock vibe, every spot is a good spot in this University Hill venue; 1135 13th St., Boulder; z2ent.com. Lineup: June 3 Taylor Fest, June 9 Daniel Nunnelee, June 16 Extra Gold’s “Dead & Country,” June 17, 2022 Tribute to Prince, June 18 The Jerry Dance Party, June 21 The Steel Woods, June 28 Golden Child, July 1 Mountain Rose, July 2 The Expendables, July 15 Colorado’s Finest Underground Hip-Hop, July 16 Steely Dead, July 29 Wavves, Aug. 5 Eivør, Aug. 11 Loving, Aug. 13 The Pamlico Sound, Aug. 20 The Districts, Sep. 2 Jamestown Revival.

License No. 1 — Underground speakeasy cocktail lounge below Hotel Boulderado puts local musicians on the stage; 2115 13th St, Boulder; license1boulderado.com. Lineup: June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 11, 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 George Nelson, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5 Von Disco, June 4, Aug. 26 BLove, June 10, 18, July 8, 16, Aug. 12, 20 Superimpostions, June 11 Groove Holiday, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 Lauren Joy, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27 Jane & Matthews, July 2, Aug. 6 VooDoo Lily, July 9 Les fourfentins, July 22 Zea Stallings, July 29 NZ Transit, July 30 Tie Dye Sushi, Aug. 13 Good For Nothin’ Thunder Mountain Boys.

Mountain Sun Pubs — Southern Sun, 627 S. Broadway, Boulder; Lineup: June 4 Crick Wooder, June 25 New Family Dog; Under the Sun, 627 S. Broadway, Boulder: June 11 Mountain Rose; Mountain Sun, 1535 Pearl St., Boulder: June 5 Augustus, June 12 Seth Strickland and Friends Band, June 19 Laughing Hands,June 25 Matt Flaherty Band; mountainsunpub.com.

Rayback Collective – Unique food truck park with a chill outdoor vibe hosts local musicians; 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder; therayback.com. June 9 and Aug. 11 DJ Musa Starseed, June 23 Boss Eagle, July 14 DJ Giamantra, July 28 Hand Turkey, Aug. 25 Clay Rose of Gasoline Lollipops featuring Adam Perry.

Roots Music Project – This non-profit music incubator empowers local musicians in an artsy warehouse setting; 4747 Pearl, Suite V3A, Boulder; rootsmusicproject.org. June 6 and 22 Songwriting Circle, June 11 Pride Songwriters Live, June 25 Songwriter’s Living Room: Writers in the Round with Dzirae Gold, Dechen Hawk, Kaitlyn Williams and Anna Cutler, July 15 Rolling Harvest.

Trident Booksellers & Cafe – A Boulder original, this inclusive and independent coffeehouse hosts live music, poetry, performances and events, 940 Pearl St, Boulder; tridentcafe.com. Lineup: June 3 Taylor Tuke, June 4 Jazzetry, June 4 Glow LED dance party, June 9 Paul Kimbiris, June 10 Lady Romeo, June 16 Richman Acoustic, June 17 Ravin’Wolf, June 23 The Tesseract, June 24 Neeff, June 30 Light Technics, July 1 Ted Stevens, July 7 The Ira Liss Show, July 8 Lucky Me!, July 14 Emelise Munoz, July 15 Strangebyrds, July 16 Punketry, July 16 Eric Rodgers, July 21 Boulder Old-Time Jam, July 22 Bitterroot, July 23 Mark Oblinger, July 23 Lucio Salazar, July 29 Dave Tamkin & Co., Aug. 5 Reverend Freakchild, Aug. 6 Annie and the Bang Bang, Aug. 12 Unicorn Hits / troglofauna, Aug. 17 The Burney Sisters, Aug. 18 Commodity Creature, Aug. 19 Max Gregor, Aug. 20 Sell Farm with Pink Lady Monster, Aug. 25 Liz Barnez Trio, Aug. 26 Max Davies and Toni Oswald, Aug. 27 The Dot Combo.

Twenty Ninth Street Summer of Love Concert Series – The outdoor shopping mall is bringing in local bands to its Central Plaza where patrons can sprawl out with sweet Flatirons views; twentyninthstreet.com/events. Lineup: July 8 SweetSummer, July 15 Hazel Miller, July 22 Jacob Larson, July 29 The Hamilton Band, Aug. 5 Chris Daniels & The Kings, Aug. 12 Dotsero, Aug. 19 Face Vocal Band, Aug. 26 Quemando Salsa.

Lafayette

Art Night Out – Outdoor fun with an art market, food trucks, booze tents and live music from 5-9 p.m. second Fridays through September; South Public Road between Emma and Cannon Streets, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov. Lineup: June 10 Danette Hollowell, July 8 Quemando, Aug. 12 Tier Two Live Night, Sept. 9 Cass Clayton Band.

Muse Performance Space – This live events space hosts music, performances, improv jams and more; 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette; museperformancespace.com. Lineup: June 5 Ron Jolly Trio, June 8 Jocelyn Medina’s Vocal Jazz Jam featuring Dawn Clement, June 9 Jesh Yancey with Derek Ohl, June 12 The Debut of Potpourri, June 13 Full Cord, June 15 Mamma’s Marmalade June 16 MuseCycles Vocal Jam, June 18 This House Has Lions, June 18 Pete Wernick and Flexigrass, June 19 Bill McCrossen, June 22 Keith Waters and Tina Phillips, June 23 Jordan VanHemert, June 24 Mad Dog Blues, June 25 Veronica May, June 26 Mark Klagstad Memorial and Jam, June 26 Alex Heffron, June 29 Rachel and the Idaho Vandals, June 30 Peter Stoltzman Quartet, July 3 Maggie Hinchliffe, July 14 Jeanine Renee.

Nissi’s – This renovated venue with new sound and lights brings in range of national and regional entertainment with a slate of high-class cover bands to Lafayette; 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Unit T, Lafayette; nissis.com; Lineup: June 1 Stacey Turpenoff Band, June 2 Groove N’ Motion, June 2 The Petty-Nicks Experience, June 3 Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival, June 8 Delta Sonics, June 9 The Diabolics, June 10-11 Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Jun 12 Ted Vigil, June 14, 28, Aug. 2, 30 Face Vocal Band, June 15 Eef, June 16 The Custom Shop, June 17 Sons of Genesis and Message in a Bottle, June 18 Fire and Ice and Last Men On Earth, June 19 420 Café, June 22 Swamp Molly, June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18 Dog House Studios presents Original Music Night, June 24 6 Million Dollar Band, June 25 Soul School and Paizley Park, June 26 Mike Masse, June 30 Funk Knuf, July 1 Original Pranksters, Rooster and The Pot, July 2 ThunderRoads and Still The Sam, July 5 USO Benefit Variety Show – a Ukraine fundraiser, July 6 Rhythm Allstars, July 7 The Who Do’s, July 8 The Jerseys, July 9 Vinnie Montez and Friends, July 13 David Booker Band, July 14 Rion Evans presents Game Show Night, July 15 Forever In Blue Jeans, July 16 Girls On Top!, July 17 Peter Kater, July 20 BlueKrewe, July 22 Citizen Dan, July 23 Mighty Mystic with Mono Verde, July 26 CMA Jazz Combos, July 27 and Aug. 31 Nelson Rangell, July 28 The ToneShakers, July 29 Meet Loaf, July 30 5280s Band and Nothing But Nineties, Aug. 3 Fifty Shades of Blue, Aug. 4 Kristin Kay Band, Aug. 6 Latin Sol, Aug 7 Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, Aug. 11 ATOMGA and Float Like A Buffalo, Aug. 12 The Samples and Lantern By Sea, Aug 13 Beatles vs Stones, Aug. 20 Thumpin’, Aug 21. Purely Patsy, Aug. 26 Project Foreigner and Still They Ride, Aug. 27 Steve Conn.

Picnic on the Plaza – Pack a picnic for free concerts on the lawn from noon-1 p.m. Thursdays through mid-August; Festival Plaza, 311 S. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov. Lineup: June 9 Pride on the Plaza with Jeremy Dion, June 16 Ellen Rice, June 23 Sunshine Medley, June 30 Laurie Dameron, July 7 Lonesome Rolan, July 14 Root Cellar, July 21 Amelie, July 28 Dean Himes, Aug. 4 Los Bichos, Aug. 11 JiDaJji Jazz, Aug. 18 Chris Ruiz.

Longmont

Cultural Caravan presents Josh Halpern – The world-renowned cellist and founder of Cultural Caravan will join pianist Margaret McDonald for an afternoon of 21st century music that is anything but stuffy; 2:30 p.m. June 5; $12-$18; Stewart Auditorium at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; culturalcaravan.org.

Ars Nova Singers – Witness the power of a collective chorus of nearly 40 voices who passionately sing about global climate change, racial inequality and more in “Made Real;” $25 (livestream tickets also available); 7:30 p.m. June 3, St. Paul Community of Faith, 1600 Grant St., Denver; 7:30 p.m. June 4, First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder; 7 p.m. June 5, Stewart Auditorium at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road., Longmont; arsnovasingers.org.

Oskar Blues Tasty Weasel Brewery and Taproom – In addition to brews and rotating food trucks, this establishment offers up a rotating selection of acts; 1640 S. Sunset Street., Longmont; oskarblues.com. Lineup: June 3 Shawn Cunnane, June 11 Swing Aggregate, June 12 and July 23 Foxfeather.

Dickens Opera House – The historic venue will likely add more dates as the weeks go by, but for now folks can look forward to renditions of “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Sweet Emotion;” 300 Main St., Longmont, dickensoperahouse.com. Lineup: June 15 Those Crazy Nights (Journey Tribute Band) with Dolls in the Attic (Aerosmith Tribute Band).

Soundpost Sessions – Relax in this intimate listening room, built just for memorable live shows; Longmont Public Media, 475 4th Ave., Longmont, soundpostsessions.com. Lineup: June 11 Zoe Berman.

Wibby Brewing – Not only a place to enjoy frosty beverages, this brewery is hosting a selection of musical acts throughout the summer; 209 Emery St., Longmont; wibbybrewing.com. Lineup: June 4 Ace Engfer album release show for “Brave & Free,” June 5 Dave Abear and Friends, June 10 Max Mackey Band, July 3 The Sweet Lililes.

Longmont Downtown Summer Concerts – The beloved free series returns after a pandemic-related hiatus. In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy cuisine from food trucks, beer, kids activities and more from 6-9 p.m. Fridays in June. Don’t miss these four events at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Kimbark Street; downtownlongmont.com. Lineup: June 3 Grammy-Nominated Reggae Legend Pato Banton and Mono Verde Collective, June 10 Crick Wooder and Unauthorized Absence, June 17 Face Vocal Band and Bruce Cook Band, June 24 Chris Daniels & the Kings and The Delta Sonics.

Left Hand Brewing’s The Garden – Enjoy locally crafted favorites while enjoying a fabulous and varied soundtrack; 1245 Boston Ave., Longmont; lefthandbrewing.com; Lineup: June 3 DJ Drake, June 4 Pride Month Kickoff Drag Show, June 5 Mojo Mama, June 10 Steel Monkey, June 11 50 Shades of Blue, June 11 Left Hand Artist Group Label Show (local art/live music), June 12 Sapsucker, June 17 Will Whalen, June 18 DJ Digistruct, June 19 Tenbucksixer, June 25 Denny Driscoll and Friends, July 16 Leftapalooza: Tribute Band Competition.

Outdoor Concerts at Longmont Museum – Enjoy free concerts on the grassy outdoor courtyard. Lawn chairs and picnics are encouraged. Concessions, including alcohol, will be for sale; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontcolorado.gov. Lineup: June 16 Megan Burtt, June 23 Mile High Powwow Dance Experience, June 30 On the Rise: Songwriter Showcase, (curated and hosted by Bonnie and Taylor Sims), will feature music from Andrew Sturtz, Dechen Hawk and Alysia Kraft, July 7 Foxfeather, July 14 Los Mocochetes, July 21 Delta Sonics, July 28 Hazel Miller & The Collective.

Sunflower Farm’s Summer Music Evenings – On stage from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10, local musicians perform at the Longmont farm while food trucks plate up snacks and patrons can mingle with the furry farm friends. Bring the fam, the chairs, blankets and drinks; $26, reservations required; 11150 Prospect Road, Longmont; sunflowerfarminfo.com. Lineup: June 8 River Arkansas, June 15 Big Hooray Bluegrass, June 22 Sturtz, June 29 Ragged Union Bluegrass, July 6 Libelula, July 13 The Sweet Lillies, July 20 Frog & Fiddle, July 27 Foggy Memory Boys, Aug. 3 High Lonesome, Aug. 10 Tierro Band with Bridget Law.

Rhythm on the River – Annual bash at Roger’s Grove brings live music, art, food and family activities and is returning for the first time since 2019. The event will host some of the area’s best bands and will have a 5K race among other local attractions from 5-10 p.m. July 8-9 at Roger’s Grove, 220 Hover St., Longmont. There will be free shuttles to the parking lot at Boulder County Fairgrounds; longmontcolorado.gov. Lineup: July 8 Tim Ostdiek, Sturtz, Honeytree, Gabriel Mervine Trio, The 89’s and Gasoline Lollipops. July 9 Taylor Shae, Augustus, Many Mountains, Mojomama, Foxfeather with Kate Farmer and The Burroughs.

Nederland

Caribou Room – Nederland’s live music venue that’s also a recording studio and event center with high-tech lighting and sound, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland; thecaribouroom.com. Lineup: June 10 Caribou Mountain Collective.

Very Nice Brewing Company – Small-batch brewery that pours gluten-reduced beers and puts local musicians on its stage Wednesday through Sunday; 20 Lakeview Drive, #112, Nederland; verynicebrewing.com. Lineup: June 3 Daniel Jones, June 4 Mackenzie Rae, June 9 Ryan Farris, June 10 Jordan Poole, June 11 and July 16 Mountain ReVerb, June 17 Adam Hunt, June 18 Eric Stone and Tom Hall, June 19 CP Meyer, June 24 Dan Williams, June 25 Uncle Barnaby.

Niwot

Rock and Rails – Niwot’s lively summer series brings local bands to Whistle Stop Park every Thursday night through August. Food trucks and local beer vendors will be on hand, and patrons can bring chairs and blankets. Murray Street and 1st Avenue, Niwot; niwot.com. Lineup: June 2 Funkiphino, June 9 Atomga, June 16 Mojomama, June 23 One on One, June 30 Tierro Band with Bidget Law, July 7 Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy, July 14 Sammy Mayfield Blues Band, July 21 Eagles Tribute The Long Run, July 28 Twenty Hands High, Aug. 4 Last Men on Earth, Aug. 11 Face Vocal Band, Aug. 18 Quemondo Salsa, Aug. 25 Hazel Miller & The Collective.

Lyons

Mainstage Brewing – The latest venue to pop up in Lyons promises months of must-attend shows in an awesome setting; 450 Main St., Lyons; mainstagebrewing.com. Lineup: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays through June is Thursday Night Bluegrass, (a creation of local musician Emma Rose, featuring some of the best pickers in the area); 4-5 p.m. Sundays through June 26 is a Songwriter Showcase and Artisan Market; June 3 Lost Penny, June 4 Timber Bluegrass, June 10 Billy Shaddox Band, June 11 Crooked Cannon, June 17 Dechen Hawk Band, June 18 The Parlor Pickers, June 24 The Emma Rose Band, June 25 The 89s.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival – Plant your chair on the Saint Vrain River for three days of incredible music, food, libations and tubing; Aug. 12-14; $85-$185; Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St., Lyons; bluegrass.com/planet. Lineup: Ani Difranco, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Indigo Girls, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, The Wailin’ Jennys, Courtney Hartman and many others.

RockyGrass – Now in its 50th year, this weekend festival keeps getting better with age. July 29-31; $85-$195; Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St., Lyons; bluegrass.com/planet. Lineup: Hot Rize, Yonder Mountain String Band, Punch Brothers, Big Richard, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, The Del McCoury Band, Trey Wellington Band, Peter Rowan’s Bluegrass Band and many more.

Spirit Hound Distillers – Rustic award-winning distillery in Lyons that hosts a Summer Backyard Music Series outside from 5-8 p.m. on Saturdays, complete with a fireplace and outdoor bar; 4196 Ute Highway, Lyons; spirithounds.com.

Louisville

Louisville Underground – A hidden speakeasy that hosts live entertainment in the heart of downtown; 640 Main St., Louisville; thelouisvilleunderground.com; Lineup: June 4, Justus & the Limits, June 10, July 29 Comedy Underground, June 11 MCA Day, June 17 Improvaganza, June 18 Blues Underground, June 25 Boulder Comedy Festival, July 15 and Aug. 19 Mike Stanley Comedy Show.

Music Festivals

Campout for the Cause, Buena Vista, June 3-5

Sonic Bloom, Rye June 16-19

Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Telluride, June 16-19

Country Jam Colorado, Grand Junction, June 23-25

The Ride Festival, Telluride, July 8-10

Global Dance Festival, Denver, July 15-16

Arise Music Festival, Boone, July 27-30

Rockygrass Festival, Lyons, July 29-31

SnowyGrass, Estes Park, Aug. 5

Telluride Jazz Festival, Telluride, Aug. 12-14

JAS Labor Day Experience, Snowmass, Sept. 2-4

Caveman Music Festival, Weston, Sept. 2-4

Telluride Blues and Brews, Telluride, Sept. 16-18

Decadence Colorado, Denver, Dec. 30-31