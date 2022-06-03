 Skip to content

YogaPod to open south Boulder studio

Friday, June 3rd 2022

Business

Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned yoga-studio chain born in Boulder, is opening its third location on Sunday at 633 S. Broadway.

The south Boulder studio is in the former Yoga Loft space, which Nicole and Gerry Wienholt bought in April.

“Owning the central Boulder Yoga Pod for the past 11 years, we have enjoyed seeing its immense growth over time. Now with a Yoga Pod location in south Boulder, we have a special opportunity to offer more classes and allow our teachers to share their amazing gifts and talent of teaching with a broader community,” Gerry Wienholt said in a statement. “This expansion brings us tremendous joy. Not only does the south Boulder location allow for a greater reach and yoga influence in the community, but it also brings positive economic growth and ​​an increased state of health, well-being and connection to south Boulder residents.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

