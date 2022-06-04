Opinion: Doug Hamilton: Community assemblies are a democratic way of better civic decision-making

A lot of ink has been spilled on these editorial pages about the inability of our local political system to produce civil discourse, equitable outcomes for affected populations and the environment, engage with the affected communities, and do all of this in a time scale that makes a difference in peoples’ lives.

Inevitably, whenever there is a hot button issue in Boulder — the University of Colorado Boulder South Campus, camping bans and Bedrooms Are For People being recent examples — our City Council and staff spend inordinate amounts of time on the issue, people gather in tribes, tempers flare and accusations fly and one or more tribes tend to go away feeling dejected, disillusioned and unheard.

Even for the “victor,” decisions can take years, if not decades, to implement; blunting the impact of immediate change in peoples’ lives and the “winner take all” solution may alienate groups that have other issues aligned.

Recent proposals to move Boulder City Council elections to align with even-year elections and the introduction of ranked-choice voting for mayor will, respectively, engage a more equitable representation of our electorate and elect a mayor who might be more consensus-driven.

Even these proposals, however, will probably fall short in addressing the issues above because elected officials may have different priorities that closer align with the special interest groups that elect them than with the common people and have limited time and resources, even if their priorities did align with common people, that they can only tackle a few issues per year.

But there is another way.

Empowered citizens’ assemblies could help our city and elected officials make decisions about important issues within our city in a timely way. A citizens’ assembly is a group of randomly selected, paid participants (like jury duty), selected according to demographic criteria, such as gender, age and race, or according to decision criteria like those most affected by the outcome might be more heavily represented.

After selection, the assembly engages in-depth analysis of a specific issue, hears testimony from experts and regular folks, deliberates over solutions, hears input about proposed decisions and then makes informed, consensus-driven decisions about that issue.

What happens when a citizens’ assembly comes to a consensus on an issue? Well, it depends: sometimes the solution can be implemented outright, sometimes the city council might vote to kill it or advance it, and sometimes it might go to the voters.

Citizens’ assemblies have lots of advantages for cities:

They give elected officials and citizens an idea of what a demographically representative, consensus-driven decision might look like.

and citizens an idea of what a demographically representative, consensus-driven decision might look like. They multiply city decision-making ability on important issues because multiple assemblies can be deliberating various issues at one time.

city decision-making ability on important issues because multiple assemblies can be deliberating various issues at one time. They free up elected officials and some city staff time to work on other issues and implementing ideas.

Opponents of citizens’ assemblies rightly point out that assembly members aren’t elected and aren’t “accountable” to the people because they are randomly selected community members.

However, it’s this random selection of assembly members that breaks the “special interest” bond that ties the hands of elected officials and city staff. Assembly members have one job, deliberate and propose solutions to an issue facing the city, they aren’t burdened by the bureaucratic polity of being part of the government.

Moreover, a demographically representative group (as compared to the community) and a high consensus level of decision-making, with decisions requiring 60 to 80% approval, mitigate against “winner take all” politics within the assembly (among other guidelines). Opponents also point out the unskilled nature of the random selectees.

However, most experts have found that with proper facilitation, assembly members can be quickly trained to be nonbiased, critical thinkers. This same process happens in courtrooms every day when common people are trained and make decisions on complex issues of criminal, patent and antitrust laws.

By way of an example, let’s look at how the CU South decision could have utilized a citizens’ assembly to create a consensus decision:

First, we have a problem: a parcel of land owned by the university and outside the city that is essential for flood mitigation in a neighborhood within the city. What should we do with it, if anything?

Second, the University and the City of Boulder agree to impanel a citizens’ assembly of randomly selected community members, and if the assembly reaches an 80% consensus decision, to implement the decision.

Third, the organizers form a selection committee of paid, randomly selected community members who deliberate on the demographic makeup of the assembly, organize the assembly of 50 to 75 members and hire a facilitator.

It’s important to note here that some assembly members might come from Martin Acres, some from other parts of South Boulder and some from other parts of the city and stat,e because this is a state-owned property.

Finally, the assembly members, over the course of a few months, will meet, become informed, deliberate and attempt to reach a decision about what happens with CU South.

I don’t know what the result would be, but it would be hard to argue that it was controlled by “special interest,” and it wasn’t decided in an equitable manner because 80% of random members agree this is the solution.

In citizens’ assemblies it’s not your or my solution, its ours.

If you are interested in learning more about citizen assemblies, you can go to citizensassemblies.org, or, better yet, send me an email.

Doug Hamilton is a parent, lawyer, engineer and human who believes in free public spaces and a more participatory society. Contact him at hamilton1801@aim.com or @doug_c_hamilton on twitter.