Biodesix, Sloan Kettering partner on cancer-diagnostic test

Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a diagnostics company that specializes in lung disease, is partnering with New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Bio-Rad Inc. to develop a novel minimal residual disease (MRD) test to detect tumors.

“The initiation of this research program with MSK is a significant milestone for Biodesix. While the initial focus will be on developing a novel MRD test for solid tumors as an addition to our pipeline, Biodesix hopes to co-develop and validate a number of new test concepts under the agreement,” said Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton in a statement.

The new tumor test is expected to operate on Bio-Rad’s trademarked QX600 ddPCR platform, according to a Biodesix news release.

“As part of Bio-Rad’s continued growth in oncology and expansion into the field of molecular MRD monitoring, we are pleased that Biodesix is utilizing the advanced multiplexing QX600 ddPCR System that will be launching later this year,” Bio-Rad president Simon May said in the release.

