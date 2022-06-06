 Skip to content

Monday, June 6th 2022

Boulder DA to host World Elder Abuse Awareness town hall

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office will be commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 with a virtual town hall at 10 a.m.

The prevention and prosecution of elder abuse will be discussed, as well as the strong partnerships currently in place in Boulder County.

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2006 to unite communities around the world in raising awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Every year an estimated one in 10 older adults are victims of elder abuse, with experts believing this number to be significantly under-reported.

There are many ways to strengthen social supports that keep older adults integrated in their communities as they age. This includes better designing and equipping community centers, transportation systems, programs that work specifically with older people and programs that educate families and professionals who work with older adults.

Join the virtual town hall meeting on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to learn more about how to reduce social isolation and protect communities and families against elder abuse. Online at zoomgov.com/j/1616788497 (no registration required) Phone (Audio Only) – 1-833-568-8864 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 161 678 8497

