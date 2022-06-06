CU Buffs greats Joe Garten, Matt Russell on Hall of Fame ballot

Matt Russell was arguably the best inside linebacker in Colorado history.

Now, he’s under consideration for one of the greatest honors in college football.

On Monday, the National Football Foundation released the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 and it includes two former Buffaloes: Russell and offensive lineman Joe Garten.

This year’s ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, as well as 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional levels.

Russell is on the ballot for the first time, while Garten is on the ballot for the second year in a row. Garten was also on the ballot in 2012.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell, who is a CU alum and a member of the CU Athletic Hall of Fame. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

From 1993-96, Russell played for the Buffs, enjoying his best season as a senior. In 1996, he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He was also a consensus first-team All-American after racking up 137 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks, as well as three fumble recoveries.

Ranking second in CU history in career tackles (446) and third in unassisted tackles (282), Russell earned first-team all-conference honors twice. He also helped the Buffs win four bowl games, as they went 39-8-1 during his career. Russell is the uncle of current CU tight end Brady Russell.

Garten was a guard at CU from 1987-90, playing a key role in the Buffaloes’ only national title in 1990. He was a two-time first-team All-American, including as a unanimous choice in 1990. A member of two Big Eight championship teams, Garten was runner-up for the Outland Trophy, presented to the nation’s best interior lineman, in 1990.

In 2012, Garten and Russell were both a part of the CU Athletic Hall of Fame class.

In January, former Buffs running back Rashaan Salaam was elected to the Hall of Fame for the class of 2022. Salaam will be inducted during the NFF awards dinner on Dec. 6 in Las Vegas. Salaam, who played at CU from 1992-94, will become the ninth former CU player in the Hall of Fame, along with former head coach Bill McCartney.

Other Buffs already in the College Football Hall of Fame: Byron White (class of 1952), Joe Romig (1984), Dick Anderson (1993), Bobby Anderson (2006), Alfred Williams (2010), John Wooten (2012), Herb Orvis (2016) and Michael Westbrook (2020). McCartney was elected in 2013.

The star-studded class of 2023 ballot also includes former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow. The former Florida great was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and three-time SEC offensive player of the year while leading the Gators to two national titles.

The ballot also includes 2005 Walter Camp player of the year and Doak Walker Award winner Reggie Bush from Southern California. Bush also won the Heisman Trophy that season, but had it stripped in 2010 after an investigation found he had received improper benefits while with the Trojans.

Others on the ballot include: Warrick Dunn (Florida State), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), Tony Gonzalez (California), Marvin Harrison (Syracuse), Sebastian Janikowski (Florida State), Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Ryan Leaf (Washington State), Ray Lewis (Miami), Marshawn Lynch (California), Julius Peppers (North Carolina), Ron Rivera (California) and Alex Smith (Utah).