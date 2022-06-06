 Skip to content

Chat replay: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell…

Monday, June 6th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Chat replay: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell (June 6, 2022)

Chat replay: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell (June 6, 2022)
Chat replay: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell (June 6, 2022)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone.com beat writer Brian Howell takes your questions and leads discussion about CU sports today at Noon MDT.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Best Active Adult 55+ Communities

    Searching for the best active adult 55+ communities in Denver starts with a call to Fred Smith, Realtor. Fred Smith...
  2. Quality In-Home Care For Seniors

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. New Ideas For Lunch

    Want some new ideas for lunch? Step into Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! Forget those wimpy-size servings at the drive...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  5. Land Acquisition Loans

    Agricultural loans have been a vital part of High Plains Bank’s services since 1908. Our ag loan officers have more...