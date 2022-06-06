 Skip to content

Business |
No immediate changes expected at Flatiron Park…

Monday, June 6th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
No immediate changes expected at Flatiron Park deli building

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Even with a new building owner, hungry Flatiron Park workers needn’t worry.

There are no immediate plans to redevelop 2100 Central Ave. — home to The Deli, a lunchtime staple for workers in the business park — the new owner BioMed Realty LLC told BizWest.

BioMed, which made Colorado history with its richest-ever $625 million Flatiron Park portfolio purchase in April, bought the Central Avenue office building last month for $17 million.

“As we look for ongoing ways to contribute to Boulder’s thriving innovation community, acquiring 2100 Central Ave. in Flatiron Park provides an opportunity to continue leveraging our expertise in supporting leading companies as they scale in this growing market,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We do not have any near-term plans to change the current operations of the property, and we will honor the leases of existing tenants.”

BioMed, a Blackstone portfolio company that owns about 13.7 million square feet of commercial space throughout the country, said it will pump $200 million into renovations and upgrades at Flatiron Park with the goal of increasing the presence of biotechnology companies within the campus.

About 15% of Flatiron Park is home to life sciences tenants, and part of BioMed’s investment will be upgrading buildings to bring that percentage closer to 50%.

The building at 2100 Central Ave. already has a life-sciences tenant in InDevR Inc., which develops instruments for vaccine testing.

Instant-coffee company Alpine Start Inc. also calls the space home.

“What we focus on is innovation and technology clusters,” Jon Bergschneider, president of West Coast markets at BioMed Realty, told BizWest last month. “Historically those have been in the East and West Coast markets. It’s been with great interest and enthusiasm that we’ve continued to watch the Boulder area grow.”

The company’s initial Flatirons Park acquisition included roughly 1,000,000-square-foot spread across 22 buildings.

It comes as no surprise that BioMed has increased its position in the business park. BioMed leaders told BizWest that they plan to continue to invest in Boulder commercial real estate.

“We think of this as an opportunity to enter the market with size and scale and by no means is (the Flatirons Park acquisition) the end of our investment tolerance,” Bergschneider said in an interview after the initial portfolio purchase.

“Boulder has always been a market to watch, driven by highly educated talent, robust capital flow, an existing base of life science and tech pioneers and great quality of life,” BioMed vice president of leasing Mike Ruhl said in a statement. “As demand for office and lab space in the region continues to grow, we believe BioMed’s integrated platform and expertise is uniquely suited to support companies as they continue to scale in this key market. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to a thriving community whose values directly align with our own.”

Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), which has been cagey about the specifics of its Boulder presence, is suspected of taking over a large portion of formerly Crescent-owned real estate in Flatiron Park late last year.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Best Active Adult 55+ Communities

    Searching for the best active adult 55+ communities in Denver starts with a call to Fred Smith, Realtor. Fred Smith...
  2. Quality In-Home Care For Seniors

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. New Ideas For Lunch

    Want some new ideas for lunch? Step into Your Butcher, Frank in Longmont! Forget those wimpy-size servings at the drive...
  4. Boulder Colorado Real Estate

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team has been helping Boulder-area families find the right home since...
  5. Land Acquisition Loans

    Agricultural loans have been a vital part of High Plains Bank’s services since 1908. Our ag loan officers have more...