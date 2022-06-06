Rangers, residents spot young moose near Boulder library, points east

A yearling moose found its way into Boulder this past weekend and was spotted as far east as the intersection of 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue on Sunday evening.

Wildlife officers and Boulder police have been monitoring the moose’s location, said Jason Clay, a public information officer at Colorado Parks and Wildlife. If the opportunity arises, rangers may tranquilize and relocate the moose to its habitat in the mountains West of Boulder.

“(Relocation) has got to be in the right situation,” Clay said. “We don’t want to chase a moose around where it could go into traffic and create a public safety concern.”

The main sighting of the moose yesterday was at the Boulder Public Library main branch, which library specialist Hannah Parris said was “very exciting.”

Katharina Kann was walking along the Boulder Creek path with her boyfriend when she saw the moose in the library parking lot.

“At that point, a lot of people were seeing it and taking out their cameras,” she said. “The biggest surprise was really that the moose was so calm. I don’t think anybody was scared.”

Experts monitoring the moose believe that it is a young female that may have been separated from its mother. Moose generally lose their way and end up in Boulder once or twice a year, often in the summer when yearling moose are beginning to venture off on their own.

“Young, inexperienced moose, as they are getting out on their own sometimes, do come down in elevation and sometimes they just don’t realize.” Clay said.

The moose population this year is “doing really well,” Clay noted. There are nearly 3,000 moose currently in the state, an increase from the dwindling population which sparked the drive for reintroduction in the 1970s.

Clay advised that, despite the moose’s reportedly calm demeanor, residents should use caution when running, biking, or walking around the Boulder Creek Corridor until the moose is relocated or finds its way back to a higher elevation.

The same would apply for any moose that might find its way out of the foothills and into more populous parts of Boulder County. Longmont and Broomfield are both among the cities that have also seen surprise visits by moose, which have been known to charge humans under some circumstances.

There have been documented cases of moose even crossing to the east side of Interstate 25.

“Keep your dogs on a leash, or maybe this is a good time to keep your dog at home,” Clay said. “Moose are very aggressive and don’t necessarily want your presence around them, so keeping your distance if you see it is the biggest thing.”