Renovations underway for Boulder Housing Partners’ Tantra Lake project

Boulder Housing Partners is in the process of converting 185 apartments at Tantra Lake into affordable housing.

Renovations at the south Boulder complex, which was built in 1974 and acquired by BHP in 2017, include new finishes such as flooring, cabinets, countertops and paint, as well as Energy Star appliances and LED light fixtures. Kitchens will be reconfigured to allow for more reusable space, common area improvements and more.

Exterior work on the complex at 1000 W. Moorhead Circle includes new windows, doors, gutters and downspouts, paint, siding and balcony repairs and security improvements.

Landscaping and parking areas will be improved and free Wi-Fi will be provided for all residents and families.

The improvements meet Boulder’s smart regulations, which require all licensed rental housing in the city to meet a basic energy efficiency standard. They also meet the Enterprise Green Communities standards, a national green building program created with and for the affordable housing sector.

The construction, which is ongoing, costs about $16.4 million.

When the renovations are complete, likely in summer 2023, all apartments within the community will be offered at affordable rates, according to a news release from Boulder Housing Partners. Monthly rents are expected to range from $1,206 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,672 for a three-bedroom apartment.

When deciding what properties make sense to convert to affordable housing, Boulder Housing Partners considers a number of factors such as adjacency to transit and location. The housing authority has a number of locations in central and north Boulder, so it was eager to “be able to do something substantial in south Boulder,” BHP Executive Director Jeremy Durham noted.

Further, this property has historically offered rental housing that is naturally affordable, which also played a role, Durham said.

“For us to be able to preserve what has historically been reasonably affordable housing in Boulder was important,” he said.

Because the property moved from market rate to affordable housing, which institutes household income requirements, some Tantra Lake residents no longer qualify for housing there.

According to Durham, BHP began converting remaining market rate units to affordable units at the end of 2020. People were notified about the new income qualifications during the lease renewal process in February 2021 and were given extensions to help with transitions if needed.

“There were a handful who were in the market rate (housing) and were not going to qualify (for affordable housing) and we worked with all of them on a case-by-case basis, helping them find units elsewhere,” he said.

While there have been evictions for other reasons, “nobody to date has been evicted because of the transition to affordable (housing),” Durham said.

The complex is generally restricted to people who make 60% of the area median income. This ranges from $52,680 for a one-person household to $99,360 for an eight-person household.

And it encompasses more Boulder residents than one might expect, Durham argued. BHP estimates that as many as one-third of Boulder’s workforce could qualify for affordable housing.

Offering affordable housing is meant to impact the number of people who spend a large percentage of their income on housing. The 2019-2021 Community Foundation of Boulder County Trends Report indicated that 61% of Boulder renters put more than 30% of their income toward rent.

Boulder Housing Partners employs federal and state tax credits for many of its affordable housing projects. In determining how many federal credits a project will receive, a number of factors are considered: what the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority awarded the project, the total project cost and how much of the project is affordable.

A project such as this one, which is being converted to fully affordable, would be eligible for more tax credits. According to the 2021 CHFA annual report, the Tantra Lake project is supported with a federal 4% credit.

When making the decision to transition the entire complex to affordable, Durham referenced the community need demonstrated in the Trends Report.

“That’s just housing that the people of the city need and we want to be able to provide it in the largest concentrations possible,” he said.

Boulder Housing Partners purchased Tantra Lake Apartments five years ago for $45.6 million. Boulder’s Affordable Housing Fund contributed $7.3 million toward the sale.

“The city is thrilled to partner with BHP to co-invest in opportunities like these to preserve existing housing and increase affordable homes in Boulder,” Boulder’s Director of Housing and Human Services Kurt Firnhaber stated in the release.

“Together we can reshape homes into places Boulder residents can afford, while having other community services and supports available to integrate into the housing experience – a place for households to thrive.”