Boulder County officials say equipment ready to tally primary votes

Testing is complete, and Boulder County officials confirm that ballots and equipment for the June 28 primary election are ready to accept votes.

A required logic and accuracy test (LAT) held in the Boulder County Clerk & Recorder’s office last week confirmed the equipment’s ability to properly read ballots and correctly tabulate votes, according to a news release. Representatives from both Democratic and Republican parties took part in the testing.

“The LAT also confirmed ballots are properly printed for the election and the equipment is accurately calibrated to process ballots. Each type of ballot and all ballot styles were tested,” the release states. “In all, 862 ballots were tested, including 812 mail ballots and 50 ballots generated by the testing board using ballot marking devices.”

Officials have cleared the equipment of test votes and reset to zero, ensuring it is ready to tally ballots on election day. The mailing out of ballots began Monday.

Results and test records are available online at www.BoulderCountyVotes.org, where voters can also register to vote, check and update their voter registration, view ballot content and learn more about local elections.