Boulder’s Southwest Research Institute nears next milestone for PUNCH mission

The Southwest Research Institute in Boulder will hit a new milestone next week, checking another task off its list as it moves closer to completing a yearslong NASA-funded mission to study how the sun’s atmosphere connects with interplanetary space.

Next week, the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere mission, known as PUNCH, will complete the first portion of Phase C — critical design review — before it moves on to the second half of Phase C, which focuses on the project’s schedule and budget, said Craig DeForest, principal investigator for PUNCH and program director in SwRI’s Space Science and Engineering Division.

DeForest said PUNCH has six phases. Next winter, PUNCH will begin Phase D — assembly integration and testing.

SwRI was selected to complete the $150 million project several years ago by NASA. It had originally planned to launch next year, but pushed its timeline back to spring 2025 to synchronize schedules with another mission in an effort to only use one launch vehicle.

“With a project like this, planning is everything,” DeForest said.

DeForest said PUNCH consists of four microsatellites the size of carry-on suitcases that will orbit the Earth and together will produce 3D images of the material that continually streaks from the sun’s corona — the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere — and across the solar system, forming solar wind.

“It’s wind flowing through a region we normally think of as empty space,” he said. “That material flowing outward affects everything in the solar system.”

A side effect of solar wind is space weather, DeForest said. Two examples of this are Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and Stream Interaction Regions (SIR). CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s corona, and SIRs are areas where solar winds interact with each other.

Current images of the corona shows material leaving the sun as it loses its mass, DeForest said. The flow of the material is relatively smooth, but the solar wind that washes over the earth is very turbulent. This mission will give scientists the ability to better see the materials leaving the sun and learn how the turbulence is formed. It will also help with predicting CMEs, which can disrupt satellites in orbit or cause blackouts by damaging power grids, DeForest said.

“Even when we see them in the sun, it is really difficult to forecast how they will impact the Earth,” he said. “(PUNCH) could be revolutionary for space weather forecasting.”

University of Colorado Boulder students who are part of the Colorado Space Grant Consortium are also helping with the mission by building a Student Thermal Energetic Activity Module, which is an X-ray spectrometer that will look for solar activities.

Mary Hanson, who graduated from CU Boulder in May with a degree in aerospace engineering, said she has been working with PUNCH as the project manager for her team since 2019.

“I think it’s really cool that students get to work for the university but work on something that goes to space because with classes, you don’t get to have that real-life experience,” she said.

Hanson said her work with SwRI helped her find her passion for working on science instruments and satellites.

For DeForest, the best part of the mission has been helping people grow, he said.

“I very much enjoy helping everyone be the best they can be and really enjoy watching the team react,” DeForest. “It’s a craft to help people come together and do something larger than any one of us.”