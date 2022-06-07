Guest opinion: Dennis Wanebo: Dr. Kaye Bache-Snyder transfixed jury during infamous trial

By Dennis Wanebo

I was saddened to read the May 22 obituary for Dr. Kaye Bache-Snyder. Our community has lost a uniquely talented and accomplished lady. Unmentioned was her little-known connection to a significant piece of our history.

My first exposure to Kaye had been in the classroom, spring of 1971. I was fresh out of the Navy, making a second run at college.

What grabbed me from the get-go was her lively, incisive, yet-always-poetic gift for the spoken word. Eleven years later, our paths would cross again … this time in a Boulder courtroom. And her gift would transfix a jury.

She was a witness in a case of towering brutality, one that traumatized Boulder County like few crimes ever. Indeed, one of the case’s trials ultimately had to be moved to Durango, due to hyperpublicity across the Denver metro area. The Camera chronicled the case in numerous articles.

Late in the cold afternoon of Jan. 31, 1981, Kaye and some companions were returning to a parking lot, following a hike up the St. Vrain River, north of Lyons.

Up to that day, the local news cycles had been focused laser-like on the recent disappearance of a 27-year-old Longmont wife and mother named Mary Ann Bryan. Mary Ann had been kidnapped from her workplace the previous Wednesday by “Tattoo Bob” Landry, a hired killer from Florida.

The plan had called for Landry to kill Ms. Bryan on the spot. The anticipated result inside the Mountain View Pharmacy would have been silence, instead of a 911 call from a badly injured pharmacist who started the clock.

Being no rocket scientist, Tattoo Bob, by all appearances, had found himself outsmarted by the three different safety systems built into the Italian semiautomatic handgun that he’d purchased. By reputation, Bob had always been a revolver man in Florida. Now, at a critical moment, his fancy semiauto was just an expensive paperweight.

He kept pulling the trigger. Nothing kept happening.

Dr. Bache-Snyder, her Saturday hike finished, had walked across a virtually empty and snow-covered parking lot, toward the forest-service outhouse. Incongruously, against the dying winter light, the side of that little building had looked on approach as if it were splotched in mud. After turning the door handle, Kaye pushed, but the door stopped after an inch.

Thinking it was a little ice ridge, she put her shoulder into it, and the door gave grudgingly. Ice doesn’t grudge, though. It breaks. She leaned toward the little opening and, despite the exceedingly dim light, she saw a little patch of blue (pharmacy smock) … and some blonde hair.

The jury leaned in as she assembled the various incongruities of the scene. It wasn’t mud on the side of the outhouse, for example. It was blood.

“We’ve found that woman!!!” was the shout across the darkening lot.

Inside an hour, the grisly scene was full of light … full of life … full of horror.

Mostly, though, it was full of resolve.

Within three days, several highly motivated Boulder Sheriff’s Office officers were in Florida, looking every bit as incongruous to the local press as that “mud” had looked to some wintertime hikers. In Florida, they took an active and public role in that state’s investigations and arrests.

Within a week of the discovery at the outhouse, the Florida “money man,” who had concocted the scheme, had checked himself into a psychiatric hospital. Herbert Marant knew who was coming for him.

In the end, Boulder County Sheriff Brad Leach and his band of dead-serious detectives would return to Colorado, in the company of killers.

It would be late in 1982 when Peter Hofstrom and I would prosecute the lengthy trial against Marant, the Florida “money man.” When Kaye Bache-Snyder left the witness stand during the all-important first day of testimony, one could hear a pin drop … all across the county.

RIP, Kaye Bache-Snyder. You were a wonderful teacher. A wonderful community member. Thank you.

Dennis Wanebo is the former chief deputy district attorney for the 20th Judicial District.