Letters to the editor: Airport supports vibrant community; mental illness and gun violence; protect women’s rights

Frank Carrannante: Boulder Municipal Airport: Vibrant community can thank airport

As a resident of Boulder and Boulder County since 1977 I have lived with the background hum of a vibrant Front Range community.

Prosperous communities thrive around pride-filled airports. However, occasionally a resident complaint of airplane noise in a NIMBY (not in my back yard) fashion seeks removal of the personal affront. Inadequate due diligence and moving near an airport can irritate some.

A citizen letter (May 25, “City doesn’t mention harm from lead”) determined that a lead exposure assault was a better fear tactic. As power boats and off-road vehicles also enjoy the horsepower benefits of leaded fuel, I wonder if the issue was leaded fuel or the airport she lives near.

An Environmental Health Perspectives study indicated 1 to 2% of children (age 1-5) living within 1,500 feet of an airport could show a slightly elevated count. Moving from that proximity should eliminate that issue. The aviation community continues development of alternative fuels.

Communities with airports have thrived since the dawn of aviation while many without have failed to prosper. Time is money, as is life-saving transportation.

According to Colorado Airport History, Boulder commenced U.S. Air Mail out of Hayden Field in 1938, subsequently purchasing the Hayden Field property in 1943 and renaming it Boulder Municipal Airport.

Boulder’s myriad of citizens, including scientists, educators, thought leaders, corporate and government officials enjoy the business and leisure capabilities of Boulder Airport.

I recall many flights out of Boulder included numerous officials, scientific subcontracts and rescue operations, and the list continues.

Having worked at Boulder Airport, I witnessed many careers launched from its flight schools, having been a flight instructor, charter pilot, cloud physics pilot and entrepreneur. As a Boulder air-charter startup, we evolved to a scheduled cargo airline operating from Denver Stapleton, employing over 20 staff.

Be thankful when you look to the sky and see aircraft. There is a vibrant community below, thanks in part to aviation.

Frank Carrannante

Lafayette

Tina Pittman Wagers: Gun violence: Mental health isn’t always the cause

Some folks are blaming mass shootings on mental health problems. Here’s a summary of some of the scientific literature on the topic:

Studies repeatedly find people with mental illness are more likely to be victims rather than perpetrators of violence. (American Journal of Public Health, Journal of Interpersonal Violence)

Mental illness is not a reliable predictor of violence toward others (but can be a predictor of suicidality). (Mental Health America)

People with serious mental illness are only slightly more likely than people without such disorders to commit violence, but that rate is less than 3% (more if substance abuse is involved). Some symptoms of depression are actually associated with lower rates of violence. (American Psychological Association)

A recent study from the FBI found approximately 25% of mass murderers had exhibited a mild or more serious disorder, but most of these people had not appeared on the radar of mental health or law enforcement. The study concluded, importantly, that mental illness is not a specific predictor of violence. (Harvard Review of Psychiatry)

Other variables, including social, economic and life history factors are thought to contribute to violence, including: childhood trauma, angry thoughts, low socioeconomic status, history of violence, life stressors and disinhibition, none of which are mental health disorders. (Harvard Review of Psychiatry)

The most compelling evidence against the mental health/gun violence argument is this:

About 1 in 7 people around the globe have one or more mental or substance abuse disorders, including the U.S. Indeed, rates of mental illness in the U.S. are comparable to those in many parts of Europe and Australia. (Our World in Data)

However, the rate of gun violence in our society is 25 times higher than in countries with similar economic development and social conditions. (National Library of Medicine)

Dr. Tina Pittman Wagers

clinical psychologist, teaching professor emerita, CU Boulder

Ken Thurow: Roe v. Wade: Women’s rights need protection, not restriction

The anticipated decision of the Supreme Court of the United States in regard to Roe v. Wade can be called many things, but pro-life is not one of them.

The leaked draft would mean a radical reprioritizing of the value assigned to persons, in which every potential human life is valued more highly than any actual woman’s life, and numbers of actual lives will be lost.

More women will die from complications of pregnancy and in childbirth.

More women will die from unsafe or self-induced abortions as was true prior to Roe.

More children will be born with severe birth defects and disabilities, placing great stress on families, state budgets and the health care system.

Many families will face the emotional and financial stress of being unable to provide adequate support to unexpected children.

Doctors will be required to violate medical ethics.

Depression and suicide will increase as (especially) women lose control of their lives and goals.

Many young women — and men — will find their lives constricted by new financial realities, meaning a cost to our entire society.

Courts will see a new deluge of novel parental rights cases connected to rape and incest.

There will be other consequences as well. But if the forthcoming decision resembles the leaked draft, the decision will not have the support of the citizenry, nor of all religions or religious denominations, nor of the Hebrew and Christian scriptures, nor of the Constitution.

The rights of women should be protected, not restricted.

Ken Thurow

Boulder