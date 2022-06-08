 Skip to content

CU Buffs recruit Chase Sowell turning focus to…

Wednesday, June 8th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs recruit Chase Sowell turning focus to football

Receiver was also star in baseball during high school career

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Receiver Chase Sowell signed with the Colorado Buffaloes in December of 2021 after a stellar senior season at Atascocita (Tex.) High School. (Courtesy of Chase Sowell)
Receiver Chase Sowell signed with the Colorado Buffaloes in December of 2021 after a stellar senior season at Atascocita (Texas) High School. (Courtesy of Chase Sowell)

Walking off the baseball field for the final time this spring with his Atascocita (Texas) High School teammates, Chase Sowell wasn’t just putting an end to a season.

It was possibly the last game he will play on the diamond.

“We didn’t make the playoffs, but I had a good season,” he said. “It was just fun to play my last baseball season.

“I thought it was gonna be really hard because it was my first love. I played it all my life. But the more that I thought about it and … talked to my parents about it, I think I’ll be fine. I’ve been playing multiple sports and it’s hard to work out and focus on one sport. I think it’ll be a benefit for me just to be able to focus on one sport and work out on one sport.”

Despite having exceptional talent in baseball – he was recently named to the Houston Chronicle’s District 21-6A second team for outfield – Sowell will turn his focus to being a receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes.

This week, Sowell and his family will make the drive from Texas to Boulder. He is one of 19 newcomers set to join the Buffaloes, who begin summer workouts next week.

“I’m really excited,” Sowell said. “I went up there last time (in December), and it was nice. Now that it’s here, I’m just really, really excited. My parents are ready to watch me play. I’m just ready to be able to work and play at a big-time level.”

Sowell comes from an athletic family, as his father, Ronnie, played baseball at Florida and his mother, Keisha, played soccer for the Gators. His siblings are athletes and he has two cousins playing college football, as well as an uncle who played in the NFL.

Encouraged by his father, who is a coach, Sowell grew up playing baseball, but Ronnie is familiar with having to give up a sport in college.

“Actually, he was a football player in high school and then gave up football to play baseball in college,” Sowell said. “So it’s kind of kind of a coincidence that it’s switching roles. I was always a baseball player and then switched to play football. It’s kind of cool.”

As good as Sowell is on the baseball field, he blossomed in football last fall. In helping Atascocita to an 11-3 record, he caught 70 passes for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also returning a punt for a touchdown.

Until then, Sowell had thoughts of playing baseball in college.

“I was playing baseball, going to camps and stuff, talking to schools for baseball,” he said. “But, I couldn’t really get any (scholarship) money for baseball. Football just took over, money wise and college wise, just to help with baseball. But then I figured out that I wouldn’t be playing baseball and just playing football.”

As a late bloomer in football, Sowell didn’t have a lot of scholarship offers. In addition to CU, he had offers from UTSA, Incarnate Word, Northern Iowa and Sam Houston. Sowell called CU head coach Karl Dorrell on Dec. 14, the day before national signing day, and committed. Then he signed his letter of intent the next day.

“It was really big,” he said of what the past year has meant for his future. “The year before that, I had an OK season; just a role player. In the summertime (in 2021), I really worked out, and then I just kind of just grinded. It just showed me how much the grind pays off. That season helped me a lot.”

Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds on signing day, Sowell said he’s had a growth spurt and about a week before leaving for Boulder, he was at 6-4, 195.

“That’s going to be a big factor in my play,” he said. “That’s a big thing for me just to be able to use my size when I get in there.”

Sowell said he’s eager to work with CU director of strength and conditioning Shannon Turley and get acclimated.

“I’m actually ready for that, just to see what (Turley) has for me, just to see how much better and how much more growth I can have,” he said. “(The goal for the summer) is to learn the playbook, learn how everything works, how everything is ran in the program. I’m not going to try to rush into anything but kind of just take everything slow and just embrace everything.”

That includes embracing a football-only mentality for the first time.

“(Receivers coach Phil McGeoghan) has me excited to get down there and just learn everything that he’s taught everybody else,” Sowell said. “I think I’ll be ready.”

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Saving For Retirement

    What are your financial goals? Whether you are saving for retirement, planning to purchase a home or starting a college...
  2. Luxurious Sleepwear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Everyone needs their beauty sleep. Do your best dreaming in luxurious sleepwear from Christina’s Luxuries in Boulder. Eberjey’s Gisele short...
  3. When You Are Healing From An Injury

    When you are healing from an injury, the last thing you want to do is travel. But you don’t have...
  4. Maintenance-Free Senior Lifestyle

    AltaVita Independent Living is the premiere senior living community in Longmont, offering a maintenance-free senior lifestyle with many exciting options....
  5. Best Active Adult 55+ Communities

    Searching for the best active adult 55+ communities in Denver starts with a call to Fred Smith, Realtor. Fred Smith...