 Skip to content

First-ever finals appearance by men’s…

Thursday, June 9th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

First-ever finals appearance by men’s 4×400 team opens NCAA championships for CU Buffs

Busy Thursday on tap for CU women

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Any Colorado men’s relay team reaching the finals of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships is a rare occurrence.

Until Wednesday, no men’s 4×400 relay team had ever represented the Buffaloes at the NCAA outdoor championship. The Buffs tried to make the most of the opportunity, but it proved to be a short stay in Oregon.

The CU team of Aaron McCoy, Tyler Williams, Ian Gilmore and Garrett Nelson finished sixth in the third heat of the semifinals on Wednesday night in Eugene, falling short of advancing to the championship round. CU finished 19th overall with a time of 3 minutes, 6.12 seconds.

It was the first NCAA finals appearance by any CU men’s relay squad since the 4×100 team in 2010.

The Buffs quartet advanced to the finals after a late scoring change at the NCAA West Preliminaries two weeks ago. The Buffs posted a time of 3:05.50 in that race, the second-best mark in the history of the CU program.

Thursday will be a busy opening round of competition for the CU women, who will feature a program-record-tying 12 competitors. The day will be highlighted by Emily Covert and India Johnson running in the championship of the 10K. Covert owns the top time in the 24-runner field — the 32:30.82 she posted at the Pac-12 championships.

The CU women will have a number of competitors running in the semifinals of their respective events, led by reigning indoor one-mile NCAA champ Micaela DeGenero and Rachel McArthur taking off in the 1,500-meter run at 6:46 p.m. MT. That event quickly will be followed by the semifinals of the steeplechase for sixth-year senior Madie Boreman and Gabrielle Orie.

Mead alum Abbey Glynn also is scheduled to have a busy day, first competing in the semifinals of the 400 hurdles at 8:30 p.m. MT before turning around a little more than an hour later to run in the 4×400 relay semifinal alongside Grace Jenkins, Jaida Drame and Emma Pollak.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Save Money On Appliances And Repair

    J Day’s Appliance is the top choice in Loveland to save money on appliances and repairs. They carry a full...
  2. Open Enrollment For The 2022/2023 School Year

    Flagstaff Academy has announced open enrollment for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are encouraged...
  3. Choosing The Right Roof

    Your roofing project starts with choosing the right roof. The friendly team at AJ Shirk Roofing are ready to help...
  4. Readers’ Choice Best Plumbing 20 Years

    Boulder and Denver homeowners have trusted Precision Plumbing for 39 years. When you need a fully licensed and insured plumber,...
  5. Saving For Retirement

    What are your financial goals? Whether you are saving for retirement, planning to purchase a home or starting a college...