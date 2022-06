Boulder police have reopened all lanes of Foothills Parkway following a two-car crash near Arapahoe Avenue.

Following the crash, police wrote in a tweet at 10:10 a.m. that both southbound and northbound Foothills Parkway were down to one lane each.

At 10:44 a.m., police tweeted that all lanes are now fully reopened.

According to police radio traffic, the crash involved two vehicles and did not involve any serious injuries.