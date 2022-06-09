Amateur boxers set to brawl for charity at Unite-to-Fight in Boulder

After hundreds of hits and thousands of punches thrown during 84 days of training, it all comes down to one night in the squared circle.

Two dozen athletes are ready to lace up their boxing gloves Friday night for charity at Unite-to-Fight at the historic Boulder Theater. The Corner Boxing Club’s head coach Carrie Barry, whose staff trained the contenders, said she’s amazed at what each fighter has put on the line for their favorite cause.

“These are athletes who have never boxed before and they made a decision to train for three months to step into the ring,” she said.

Barry said their gym has a give-back mentality and during the six years they have hosted Unite-to-Fight, the event has raised over $500,000 for local and national charities. Including $5,000 each fighter needed to raise through crowdfunding, this year they hope to raise $100,000 more.

“This is our way to be able to engage with the community and give back on a larger scale.”

The contenders are from all walks of life who can actually box, she said, and they are fighting for nonprofits that many people may not have never heard of before including Every Kid Sports, Hope Lives!, Veteran Solutions, SPAN, Girls Who Code, and Off the Ropes, which supports youth development and senior boxing classes.

Barry, who was captain of Team USA for 10 years, thinks it’s the best group of athletes they’ve had. She said each fighter trained six days a week throwing punches and getting punched to learn the fundamentals of boxing, and it was all for only three minutes in the ring.

“That’s pretty outstanding for them to do,” she said. She hopes that people watching on fight night will be inspired to do something in their own community to help.

“I don’t think people necessarily have to step into a ring, but just take on challenges that they never thought they’d do,” she said. ““Right after the last bell, I guarantee every single athlete will give each other the biggest hugs.”

The first bell rings at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at thecornerboxing.com/unite-to-fight and for those that can’t attend, the event will be live-streamed.