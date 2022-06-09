 Skip to content

News |
Boulder artist, teacher celebrates 99th…

Thursday, June 9th 2022

E-Edition

News

News |
Boulder artist, teacher celebrates 99th birthday with glider flight

  • Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, laughs ...

    Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, laughs as she talks with friends and family before taking a glider ride at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Davis turned 99 years old on May 31. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Pilot Dan Swenson helps guide a ...

    Pilot Dan Swenson helps guide a glider onto the runway at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, laughs ...

    Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, laughs as she talks with a TV reporter during an interview at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • From left: Pilot Dan Swenson talks ...

    Pilot Dan Swenson, left, talks with Helen Davis as they prepare to take a glider flight at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Davis was celebrating her 99th birthday with the flight. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A sign made by friends of ...

    A sign made by friends of Helen Davis is seen on the fence at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • From left: Helen Davis and Pilot ...

    Helen Davis, left, and pilot Dan Swenson prepare to take off for a glider flight at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday. Davis said the glider flight has been on her bucket list for awhile. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, is ...

    Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, is seen in the front of the glider as it is towed into flight at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A glider with Pilot Dan Swenson ...

    A glider with Pilot Dan Swenson and his passenger Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, is towed into flight from Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Davis’ friends were on hand to watch her flight. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By | acarlson@colorado.edu |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Flying in a glider plane has been on Helen Davis’ bucket list for many years.

“I don’t know why,” Davis said. “It’s one of those things. Just to see the world.”

On Thursday morning, a little over a week after turning 99 years old, the longtime artist and teacher took her first glider flight at Mile High Gliding in east Boulder. The flight lasted an hour and brought her up to an elevation of 3,000 feet.

Some of her oldest friends — many from a group of artists called the Piecemakers that has met regularly for decades — gathered to witness the flight and celebrate Davis’ role in their lives.

Friends from the Piecemakers group spoke of Davis’ gift for mentoring and inspiring others in the artistic community, saying she had a talent for encouraging people of all ages to embrace their artistic sides and “just do it.”

Although the Piecemakers had originally organized around a shared love of quilting, artists in the group have experimented with a wide range of media over the years. The artists first started meeting over 30 years ago, and eight of the original 12 members still remain. Davis has been one of the group’s ring leaders, often hosting the meetings at her own house over the years.

Asked if she was excited to take her first glider flight, Davis replied, “How could I be anything but, especially when all my friends are around?”

Many who were present marveled at Davis’ choice to fly in a glider, which has no engine and relies on another plane to accelerate and lift it up into the sky.

From left: Helen Davis and Pilot ...
Helen Davis, left, and pilot Dan Swenson prepare to take off for a glider flight at Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday. Davis said the glider flight has been on her bucket list for awhile. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

“She’s feisty — she has to be in order to get up there at age 99,” said Jack Williamson, a friend of Davis’.

Another friend, Patty Hawkins described Davis as a “ball of fire” and a “cracker jack,” saying she had been that way for as long as they’d known each other.

As the friends gathered for a group photo before Davis’ flight took off, her enthusiasm was palpable. Williamson turned towards Davis and asked her, “What’s the word of the day?”

“My overall word is always joy,” Davis said.

Before her retirement, Davis enjoyed a long and influential artistic career. During World War II, she completed her undergraduate degree at Northwest Missouri State University with a minor in industrial arts. After the war, she spent 25 years acting as a consultant at military hospitals, where she worked to establish arts and crafts programs for military personnel and their families.

Davis first moved to Boulder in 1948 after her husband’s work brought them here. She’s lived here ever since, earning her doctoral degree in education in 1961, and she enjoyed a long career as a multimedia artist — particularly in painting, sculpture, ceramics, fiber and photography — as well as an art professor at the University of Denver. In January, the university unveiled its new Davis Gallery, an exhibition space named in Davis’ honor.

Davis now lives at Fraser, a retirement community in Boulder.

A glider with Pilot Dan Swenson ...
A glider with Pilot Dan Swenson and his passenger Helen Davis, 99, of Boulder, is towed into flight from Mile High Gliding at the Boulder Municipal Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Davis’ friends were on hand to watch her flight. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Author

Amber Carlson

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Comfortable Pet Friendly Apartments In Boulder

    Habitat Apartments is the address for comfortable pet friendly apartments in Boulder. There are eight floor plans to fit your...
  2. Get The Longest Life From Your Hardwood Floor

    How long should your hardwood floors last? With proper care, hardwood floors can last decades. Boulder Hardwood Flooring can help...
  3. Save Money On Appliances And Repair

    J Day’s Appliance is the top choice in Loveland to save money on appliances and repairs. They carry a full...
  4. Open Enrollment For The 2022/2023 School Year

    Flagstaff Academy has announced open enrollment for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are encouraged...
  5. Choosing The Right Roof

    Your roofing project starts with choosing the right roof. The friendly team at AJ Shirk Roofing are ready to help...