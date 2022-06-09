 Skip to content

Boulder police seek more victims after arresting man suspected of peeping

James Walter Baird (Boulder Police Department / Courtesy photo)
Boulder police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in a series of peeping incidents near the Floral Park Historic District.

Police also believe the man may have other victims.

Dionne Waugh, spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department, wrote in a news release that James Walter Baird, 48, faces charges of invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree trespass.

Waugh said the incidents occurred on May 8, May 12, May 15 and May 25 in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue. The victim’s family had installed a game camera expecting to see wildlife, but instead it captured images of a man masturbating while watching their juvenile daughter in the shower.

“They notified Boulder Police who began an investigation. As a result of their diligence and persistence, detectives spotted the man at the same location at approximately 10 p.m. yesterday,” she wrote, adding that when detectives approached, the man took off running and was taken into custody.

“We believe there may be other victims,” Boulder police said in a tweet on Thursday.

Online court records show Baird has past traffic violations that have been resolved. At Baird’s court hearing Thursday, bond was set at $10,000. According to online jail records, he remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

Additional charges are pending, the release stated.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, or who believe they may have been a victim, is asked to call Boulder police Detective Dillon Garretson at 720-390-9594 and reference case No. 22-04776. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com

Andrew Pinckney

