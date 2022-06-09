 Skip to content

Emily Covert, India Johnson post pair of top-10…

Thursday, June 9th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Emily Covert, India Johnson post pair of top-10 marks in 10K for CU Buffs at NCAA finals

Micaela DeGenero, Madie Boreman advance to Saturday finals

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The first championship race for the Colorado Buffaloes at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships was a typical one for the program.

In the distance events, the Buffs always are ready to compete. In the rounds day of the women’s events on Thursday in Eugene, Ore., Emily Covert and India Johnson gave the Buffs a pair of top-10 finishers in the 10,000-meter run.

Overall, CU advanced two of the five athletes competing in individual semifinal heats at historic Hayward Field.

Covert entered the 10K final with the top qualifying time and ultimately finished fourth, posting a time of 33 minutes, 14.64 seconds. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the first women’s title of the weekend, recording a winning time of 32:37.08. Johnson placed 10th with a time of 33:34.93.

The busy Thursday for the CU women began in the 1,500, where Micaela DeGenero was able to advance to Saturday’s championship round while Rachel McArthur was undone by a particularly fast second heat. DeGenero, the reigning NCAA indoor champion in the one mile, was able to advance by finishing third in the opening heat with a time of 4:21.61.

McArthur actually finished three spots ahead at 12th with a 4:21.15, but that second heat accounted for the top 12 overall times in the event. With the top five in each of the two heats earning automatic bids, McArthur fell short of one of the two at-large spots.

The Buffs also went 1-for-2 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, with senior Madie Boreman advancing to Saturday’s championship. Boreman finished second in the second heat to advance and placed sixth overall with a personal-best mark of 9:41.95. Gabrielle Orie finished 10th in the second heat and 18th overall at 10:04.28.

Abbey Glynn narrowly missed advancing out of the semifinal round of the 400 hurdles, finishing 10th overall in 57.18 seconds. Glynn was just .43 of a second behind the final at-large spot for the championship round.

Glynn had another opportunity to advance to the Saturday women’s championship round with the Buffs’ 4×400 relay team, but the squad — also including Grace Jenkins, Jaida Drame and Emma Pollak — fell short of advancing after finishing 23rd in the 24-team field (3:40.44).

Other than Avery McMullen continuing to compete in the women’s heptathlon, Friday will be a quieter day for the CU women before Saturday’s championship heats. DeGenero runs in the 1,500 championship on Saturday at 3:41 p.m. MT, followed by Boreman in the steeplechase final at 3:54 p.m. MT. Saturday’s action will be capped in the 5K at 5:25 p.m. MT, when CU senior Abby Nichols takes aim at an NCAA title.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Count On Better Banking In Keenesburg

    Count on better banking at High Plains Bank in Keenesburg for a full range of personal banking services, from checking...
  2. Comfortable Pet Friendly Apartments In Boulder

    Habitat Apartments is the address for comfortable pet friendly apartments in Boulder. There are eight floor plans to fit your...
  3. Get The Longest Life From Your Hardwood Floor

    How long should your hardwood floors last? With proper care, hardwood floors can last decades. Boulder Hardwood Flooring can help...
  4. Save Money On Appliances And Repair

    J Day’s Appliance is the top choice in Loveland to save money on appliances and repairs. They carry a full...
  5. Open Enrollment For The 2022/2023 School Year

    Flagstaff Academy has announced open enrollment for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are encouraged...