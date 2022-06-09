Letters to the editor: PUC meets Friday on Xcel coal costs

Crystal Gray: Energy: Protect the public, not Xcel’s shareholders

I have lived in Colorado long enough to remember when electric customers had to pay off the failed Fort St Vrain nuclear plant that operated from 1979-1989. Customers had to pay for decommissioning it and recommissioning it in 1996 as a natural gas electric generating facility — owned by Xcel Energy, as noted in a referenced Wikipedia entry. Ratepayers, you and I, paid for these costs, as determined by the Public Utilities Commission as well as the added interest on equity.

Now Xcel wants its customers to pay off its coal plant mistakes, including the big new, troubled Unit 3 coal plant in Pueblo. As reported by Xcel to the PUC, this plant is currently shut down and was shut down 50% of the time in 2020, bringing back memories of Fort St. Vrain.

All told, customers could be responsible for over $1 billion in stranded coal assets with Xcel earning its full level of profits on several of the coal plants — even after they are retired, reported by coloradosun.com.

As is so often the case, these costs will fall disproportionately on low-income families and those on fixed incomes, further exacerbating the serious energy inequities in our system.

Thirty years after ratepayers had to pay for the failed Fort St. Vrain Nuclear plant I would like to see our public servants take seriously their duty to protect the public, and not Xcel’s shareholders.

The PUC will decide at 1 p.m. Friday whether Xcel gets to make its customers pay for all of its coal mistakes.

You can hear the PUC deliberate by listening to the webcasts for Hearing Room A on the Colorado PUC website.

Let’s hope that this time our PUC stands up for the public and not for Xcel’s monopoly profits.

Crystal Gray

former Boulder City Council member

Leslie Glustrom: Energy: Xcel wants you to pay for coal mistakes

Friday at 1 p.m. the Colorado Public Utilities Commission will decide whether Xcel’s customers should be held responsible for Xcel’s mistaken expenditures on coal in this century. You can listen in from the PUC webpage under webcasts for Hearing Room A. I strongly encourage it.

Xcel’s customers could be responsible for as much as $1 billion in “stranded” coal plant costs, while Xcel could earn its full level of profits on many of the coal plants that will be retired.

Xcel has profited from these coal plants for years, and now that they are obsolete, Xcel is asking its customers to pay them off.

Talk about “privatizing the profits and socializing the risks”!

For example, Xcel spent about $70 million on the Hayden plants in the last decade and now it wants ratepayers to pay off about $77 million in remaining “stranded” costs. For the coal plant in Brush (Xcel calls it Pawnee), Xcel spent about $271 million on it over the last decade and now wants ratepayers to pay off about $179 million in stranded costs, according to annual reports. All of this with Xcel’s full level of profits.

For the beleaguered Unit 3 coal plant in Pueblo (aka Comanche 3), which cost about $1 billion to build, Xcel hopes its customers will pay off about $690 million in stranded costs — plus allowing Xcel to own at least $690 million in replacement resources which it will profit from.

All of these “sweetheart” deals for Xcel should be put aside by the PUC for future, fully contested prudence reviews so the PUC can make a thoughtful decision about who should be responsible for Xcel’s mistakes in coal.

Leslie Glustrom

Boulder