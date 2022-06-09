 Skip to content

Thursday, June 9th 2022

Tad Boyle named to NABC Board of Directors

Boyle-led US U18 team faces Mexico in Americas Championship quarterfinals

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MARCH 5: Tad Boyle head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes calls in a play against the Utah Utes during the second half of their game March 5, 2022 at the Jon M Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
While in the middle of executing a prestigious assignment for USA Basketball, Colorado’s Tad Boyle has received another unique honor from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

On Thursday, Boyle was one of three coaches named as new additions to the NABC Board of Directors. Ryan Moody from Benedictine College in Kansas and Mike Schauer from Wheaton College, a Division III school in Illinois, join Boyle as new members of the NABC Board of Directors, which includes representation from all levels of NCAA basketball, the NAIA, junior colleges and high schools.

Boyle, long active with the NABC, recently served as the chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee and currently is working as the head coach of the USA Basketball U18 team at the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico.

“The game of basketball and the coaching profession are at a critical moment in history, with numerous challenges and opportunities impacting every level of the sport,” NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson said in a statement. “Tad, Mike and Ryan are well-respected leaders whose experience and unique perspectives will serve the NABC Board of Directors and their fellow coaches well.”

Boyle will lead the CU men’s team for a 13th season in 2022-23. He ranks second all-time in program history in win percentage (.621) and wins (254), and he likely will break Sox Walseth’s program record of 261 wins before New Year’s. Walseth (506 games) also is the only coach with more games served as the CU men’s basketball coach than Boyle (409).

Boyle’s appointment to the U18 team was his fourth coaching role with USA Basketball. He served as a court coach during the U.S. training camp ahead of the 2013 World University Games and was an assistant on the bronze medal-winning Pan American squad in 2015. Boyle earned another bronze as an assistant on the John Calipari-led U.S. U19 World Cup team in 2017.

The U18 team finished rolling through pool play on Wednesday with a 100-55 win against Puerto Rico. Following an off-day on Thursday, the U18 squad begins the elimination portion of the competition with a quarterfinal-round game against Mexico on Friday. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday with the gold medal game capping the tournament on Sunday.

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

