 Skip to content

Boulder police: Some hospitalized after…

Saturday, June 11th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder police: Some hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Foothills, Arapahoe

By | apinckney@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police said some people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Multiple units were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m., according Boulder Police Sgt. Melanie Patterson.

She said there were some injuries from the collisions and the patients were taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital for treatment.

“No fatalities, everybody seems to be doing okay,” she said.

No further information, including the number of people involved, their ages and their genders, or the exact make and model of the vehicles that crashed, was available Friday evening.

Author

Andrew Pinckney

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Art OF Creating A Lasting Memorial

    The artisans at Landmark Monuments in Cheyenne know the art of creating a lasting memorial. Together, they will help you...
  2. What’s Your Financial Plan?

    What’s your financial plan? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that you meet...
  3. Compassionate Funeral Services In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to serve families in Weld County and along the Front Range. They provide compassionate...
  4. Count On Better Banking In Keenesburg

    Count on better banking at High Plains Bank in Keenesburg for a full range of personal banking services, from checking...
  5. Comfortable Pet Friendly Apartments In Boulder

    Habitat Apartments is the address for comfortable pet friendly apartments in Boulder. There are eight floor plans to fit your...