Boulder police: Some hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Foothills, Arapahoe

Boulder police said some people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Multiple units were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m., according Boulder Police Sgt. Melanie Patterson.

She said there were some injuries from the collisions and the patients were taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital for treatment.

“No fatalities, everybody seems to be doing okay,” she said.

No further information, including the number of people involved, their ages and their genders, or the exact make and model of the vehicles that crashed, was available Friday evening.