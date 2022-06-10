Boulder’s Police Oversight Panel votes to increase members

Boulder’s Police Oversight Panel is asking the City Council to add more members and alternates after four members have resigned since the panel started meeting in February 2021.

During their monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Independent Police Monitor Joseph Lipari informed the panel that their final alternate who had been serving as the ninth member, Jen Livovich, had resigned because she was feeling overwhelmed by too many commitments. (Livovich runs Feet Forward, a nonprofit that serves people experiencing homelessness.)

“It was unfortunate to lose Jen, it was a big loss,” Lipari told the panel.

The panel was created by the City Council to aid community involvement in police oversight over a year ago. It has since been working through a lot of growing pains, some members noted during the meeting.

Panelist Tayisha Adams, who also is serving as a Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioner, thinks perhaps the volunteer-run panel should consider expanding the number of its members to alleviate the overwhelming workload they face.

“I understand we have limits,” she said. “If we really want to do something with integrity, we really need to have the resources.”

Daniel Leonard, co-chair of the panel, said their members have been considering approaching the Council soon to open the application process to add members, and that after a year of working together, it seemed clear to a lot of members that additional hands would be needed to sustain the panel’s goals.

“It’s actually an eleven-person job, not a nine-person job,” he said.

Longtime Boulder resident and panelist Victor King agreed.

“I’m all for the expansion,” he said.

Co-chair Ariel Amaru said if the panel does get approval from the Council, it should come up with a consistent method for onboarding and offboarding members before adding any panelists.

“Some kind of process is something to consider,” she said.

“We’ve had a lot of turnover in the last year,” Leonard said, acknowledging to the group that being a member is a big commitment.

The panel, which began with nine members and three alternates, has many duties, including reviewing internal complaint investigations within the police department and making recommendations for change. Adams said they need additional support to succeed and she would like to increase their number of alternates to four or five, two of which should be college or university students.

”I don’t want to set a precedent that other panels that are created in the future do not have the resources they need,” she said Thursday.

Panelist Martha Wilson volunteered to help with recruiting new members, but expressed her concern that expansion could make scheduling meetings difficult because it’s hard even to get nine people together.

With the panel already down to eight, Leonard said the members would like to start recruiting as soon as possible and have new people in place by the fall.

The panel voted unanimously to add two members to the body, along with five alternates. They also approved a motion directing Lipari to formally ask the Council for the expansion.

Lipari said Friday he will start the process of submitting the panel’s request to the City Council next week.

“It’s the top of my agenda,” he said.