Saturday, June 11th 2022

Boulder man seriously injured Friday in fall from Happy Hour Crag

A 30-year-old climber was rescued late Friday after he sustained serious injuries from a fall at Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon.

The Boulder County Communications Center was notified of the Boulder man’s injuries, which happened while he was climbing the crag, located in the 33000 block of Boulder Canyon, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group personnel arrived on scene. They were notified the climber was located approximately 200 yards from the roadway and up a steep slope, the release said.

Personnel with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group stabilized the man. Rescuers then moved him in a litter down to Boulder Canyon Drive. The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries. The rescue took approximately 2 1/2 hours.

Kelsey Hammon

