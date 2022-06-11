CU Buffs post three top-six finishes on final day of NCAA outdoor track championships

The women’s side of the Colorado track and field team put a cap on the 2021-22 athletics calendar for the Buffaloes.

They did so in an impressive fashion.

Micaela DeGenero finished a close second in the 1,500 meter run, while fellow seniors Abby Nichols and Madie Boreman also capped their collegiate careers with top-six finishes during the final day of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore.

Nichols fell short in her bid for a national championship but secured All-American honors nonetheless, finishing in 15 minutes, 33.09 seconds. Nichols finished nearly five seconds behind fifth-place Lauren Gregory from Arkansas (15:28.33). North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy won the race in 15:18.39.

DeGenero, who won an NCAA title earlier this year in the indoor one mile, began the day for the Buffs by finishing second in the 1,500. DeGenero narrowly missed adding an outdoor title to her ledger, finishing in 4:09.62 to cross the line just a few fractions behind winner Sintayehu Vissa of Ole Miss (4:09.42).

Boreman continued a standout showing at the NCAA championships, as she posted a personal-best mark for the second time in three days while finishing fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase. Boreman, the outdoor steeplechase national runner-up in 2017, finished in 9:33.02, topping the previous personal-best mark she established during the semifinal heat on Thursday (9:41.95).

Avery McMullen almost gave the Buffs four top-10 finishes but ultimately finished 12th in the heptathlon. McMullen gained ground by finishing fourth in the heptathlon long jump, but she fell back in the pack after struggling in the final two events, the javelin throw and the 800 meter run.

Two days after finishing fourth in the 10K, CU’s Emily Covert also competed in the 5K and finished 14th (15:52.99). India Johnson, who finished 10th in the 10K on Thursday, placed 23rd in the 5K.

The solid all-around effort left the CU women in a tie for ninth in the team standings with 21 points alongside Brigham Young.