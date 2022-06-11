 Skip to content

Editorials |
Editorial: Increasing oil and gas well…

Saturday, June 11th 2022

E-Edition

Opinion

Editorials

Editorials |
Editorial: Increasing oil and gas well inspections is a crucial step toward addressing climate change

By | openforum@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With public schools implementing early dismissals during a recent heat wave that included record temperatures, with city residents bracing for the next occurrence of an extreme storm like Hurricane Ida, and with worsening air quality in Philadelphia overall, climate change and pollution remain a growing threat to the region.

The Biden administration’s recommitment to meeting the climate goals under the Paris Agreement was a welcome start to making significant progress in regulating emissions from oil and gas drilling. But time is wasting, and more must be done to slow the toll of global warming. One place to start is with increased regulation of small oil wells that contribute a significant amount of greenhouse gasses.

Pennsylvania is home to thousands of old, abandoned and leaking oil and gas wells. Indeed, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates the 2 million abandoned wells nationwide are a top source of air and water pollution.

Last fall, the EPA proposed new regulations to reduce methane and other pollutants from oil and gas operations. While this proposal is a critical first step, it ignores the more than half-million small or marginal oil wells in the country, allowing for a significant amount of emissions to continue. This summer, the EPA hopes to pass supplemental regulations adding inspections at these wells.

Beyond simply preventing harmful emissions of methane and carbon, cutting down on leaks can help improve air quality in a state with higher rates of asthma than the national average. The regulations are especially targeted at leaks of methane, which accounts for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas and is 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide.

Oil industry advocates hope to avoid stringent checks at these wells, claiming the wells are mostly owned by small businesses that provide lots of jobs but cannot afford tougher regulations. But research shows most marginal wells are owned by large companies.

While the output of individual wells across the nation might be marginal — less than 15 barrels a day on average — the total emissions is not. Research from the Environmental Defense Fund found that the combined leaks from these wells represented roughly half of the total leaked by the entire drilling industry. An opportunity to significantly curb emissions without impacting most of the nation’s oil supply makes these new regulations a necessary choice.

To be sure, President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure measure that was passed earlier this year set aside $1.15 billion for states to cap abandoned oil and gas wells, which will create jobs and help combat climate change.

Since 2018, the United States has been the world’s top producer of fossil fuels. That makes adding regular inspections of small, marginal wells an urgent priority.

With extreme weather events and other symptoms of climate change accelerating, there is no time to waste. The nation’s lawmakers, business leaders, environmental officials, and others must take substantive steps to reduce methane pollution now.

— The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board

Author

Daily Camera Editorial

Daily Camera editorials are written on behalf of the Camera's editorial board. The editorial board members are opinion page editor Julie Marshall, publisher Al Manzi, Prairie Mountain Media news editor John Vahlenkamp, and wire editor Ronda Haskins. Editorial board members formulate opinions in discussions that strictly exclude reporters, other editors and every other member of the Camera staff. Camera editorials represent the opinion of the editorial board only. They do not represent the opinion of the newsroom, the advertising department or the Camera overall.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Editorials

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t You Wish This Was Your Neighborhood?

    Positioned conveniently in the southeastern corner of Boulder, Flatiron View Apartments offers its residents direct access to Denver, Longmont, Broomfield,...
  2. The Art OF Creating A Lasting Memorial

    The artisans at Landmark Monuments in Cheyenne know the art of creating a lasting memorial. Together, they will help you...
  3. What’s Your Financial Plan?

    What’s your financial plan? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that you meet...
  4. Compassionate Funeral Services In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to serve families in Weld County and along the Front Range. They provide compassionate...
  5. Count On Better Banking In Keenesburg

    Count on better banking at High Plains Bank in Keenesburg for a full range of personal banking services, from checking...