Letters to the editor: Election letters in support of Elaina Shively, Curtis Johnson and Ashley Stolzmann

Bob Norris: Election: Shively is right choice for County Commissioner

When elected officials tell me who I should support in an upcoming election, I insist on finding out by myself where each of the candidates stand on important issues. The practice of elected officials supporting each other has kept new candidates out of office for too long.

In addition to knowing whether they are qualified, I want to know what issues they will strongly and consistently support that are important to me and not just give voice to. I want to know if they understand those issues and if they know how they can support those issues in the office they are seeking.

In addition to the several issues I care about, support for undocumented immigrants is at the top of my list. I watched for several years how Deb Gardner as county commissioner supported undocumented immigrants and other underserved residents. I saw how the commissioners supported legislation at the state level that was important to this part of our community.

When one candidate told me that county commissioners can’t do anything for undocumented immigrants I no longer had interest in supporting that person.

When I spoke with Elaina Shively I got a much different response. Because of her background in restorative justice, equity and behavior health initiatives and public defender she is well aware of the challenges that undocumented immigrants and underserved residents face.

She is committed to using her voice to help undocumented immigrants and understands that county commissioners can use their influence at the state Legislature and elsewhere to help all the residents of the county.

When she showed up at Ingrid Encalada Latorre‘s celebration for her stay of removal it was clear that Elaina has the empathy and compassion that is needed in any of our elected positions.

Bob Norris

Longmont

Chris Nelson: Election: Shively shows up as a leader

I support Elaina Shively for Boulder County Commissioner because I know her. I have seen how she shows up as a leader with empathy, compassion and care.

Elaina listens, she really listens. I have seen Elaina shift the way that she sees something because of her thoughtful analyses of information coming from stakeholders that have aligned interests, but different perspectives.

She brings that leadership to all that she contributes to. She fights for those that need an advocate and has shown this in every aspect of her personal and professional life — just think of Buck, the facility service dog she handles! Buck is just one example of the innovative and people-centered programming, decision-making and community contribution that makes Elaina stand out.

I know that Elaina will bring all of this thoughtful and intentional leadership to Boulder County in a way that helps us be a stronger, more inclusive and healthier community. I know this because I know Elaina, and because that is just who she is.

Chris Nelson

Erie

Ken Wilson: Election: Support Curtis Johnson for sheriff

I have known Curtis Johnson for almost 20 years. My family and I lived on University Hill in Boulder for most of that time, though we moved to Longmont four years ago.

When I was on City Council in Boulder, Curtis was the Boulder Police Commander of 3rd Watch — the night shift, when the Hill was alive with the sound of students.

Curtis and I would have coffee every few months to discuss concerns with problems on the Hill. I found Curtis to be very collaborative, very much in tune with good policing, and a direct and efficient officer.

I was very happy to hear that Curtis is running for Boulder County Sheriff. Curtis will be an great replacement for Sheriff Pelle, who I have known for 25 years.

We are losing a great Sheriff in Pelle, and I can’t think of a better replacement than Curtis. Big shoes to fill. Curtis Johnson can do the job.

Ken Wilson

Longmont

Ken A. MacKenzie: Election: Support forward thinker Stolzmann for commissioner

My name is Ken MacKenzie, and prior to my retirement in March of this year I served as the executive director of the Mile High Flood District, where I was employed for 27 years.

The flood district is a regional governmental authority that serves two-thirds of the state’s population, including much of Boulder County. The flood district has an annual budget of over $100 million and a 23-member governing board consisting almost entirely of mayors and county commissioners, including Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann.

It is in this capacity that my staff and I had the immense honor of working very closely with Ashley Stolzmann for the past two years. Mayor Stolzmann proved to be a compassionate and well-loved advocate for the employees of the district while also being a forward thinker and a stalwart steward of the district’s tax dollars.

While serving on several board committees, Ashley Stolzmann has effected positive changes by collaborating with district staff who hold her in very high regard.

An engineer by education, Mayor Stolzmann has an analytical mind, balanced by an affable demeanor and genuine care for her staff as well as her constituents. She is a pleasure to work with and always exceptionally professional.

Speaking as someone who cares a great deal for Boulder County and has worked with dozens upon dozens of mayors and county commissioners, I heartily recommend Ashley Stolzmann for Boulder County Commissioner.

Ken A. MacKenzie, P.E.

executive director (retired) for the Mile High Flood District

Littleton