 Skip to content

Local News |
Louisville woman rescued after experiencing…

Saturday, June 11th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Louisville woman rescued after experiencing heat-related illness while hiking in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 31-year-old Louisville woman was rescued Saturday after experiencing a heat-related illness while hiking the Anemone Trail in Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation at 9:48 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Ranger was first to arrive and started to provide medical treatment to the woman, according to the release.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Sunshine Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Mountain View Fire Protection District and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks assisted by providing a litter evacuation of the woman to an American Medical Response ambulance. The woman refused further medical treatment.

Author

Kelsey Hammon

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t You Wish This Was Your Neighborhood?

    Positioned conveniently in the southeastern corner of Boulder, Flatiron View Apartments offers its residents direct access to Denver, Longmont, Broomfield,...
  2. The Art OF Creating A Lasting Memorial

    The artisans at Landmark Monuments in Cheyenne know the art of creating a lasting memorial. Together, they will help you...
  3. What’s Your Financial Plan?

    What’s your financial plan? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that you meet...
  4. Compassionate Funeral Services In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to serve families in Weld County and along the Front Range. They provide compassionate...
  5. Count On Better Banking In Keenesburg

    Count on better banking at High Plains Bank in Keenesburg for a full range of personal banking services, from checking...