Louisville woman rescued after experiencing heat-related illness while hiking in Boulder

A 31-year-old Louisville woman was rescued Saturday after experiencing a heat-related illness while hiking the Anemone Trail in Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation at 9:48 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Ranger was first to arrive and started to provide medical treatment to the woman, according to the release.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Sunshine Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Mountain View Fire Protection District and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks assisted by providing a litter evacuation of the woman to an American Medical Response ambulance. The woman refused further medical treatment.