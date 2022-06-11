Opinion: Jim Martin: Strong newspapers help strengthen democracy

Who can you believe these days?

Unfortunately, a combination of high-tech algorithms that can predict how you think and the motivation to say anything in the pursuit of political power has led to confusion about how to separate truth from fiction, left wing from right wing, conservatives from liberals.

Sadly, we are living in a time when political, social and public health issues are tearing at our sense of community.

Accurate information strengthens our democracy, and we must vigorously fight so everybody learns which media platforms are posting credible news and which ones simply don’t care about accuracy. I believe most of them don’t care.

Trust in the media has declined precipitously in the last few years because users do not trust the accuracy of journalism. Good journalism is seen as content that’s ethical, accurate, independent and often critical of the public interest.

Strong, accurate newspapers are the key to strengthening our democracy. Between 2004 and today, 2,200 newspapers closed, and another 80 have shut down since the pandemic began. The nation now has 50% fewer newspapers and journalists than it did in 2008.

The Pew Research Center concluded that eight of every 10 Americans now obtain news from their cellphones.

The more the news is rushed online, the more likely it is to be inaccurate.

People grew up accustomed to getting most of their news from radio, newspapers and television before the internet became so ubiquitous.

It’s important to acknowledge this fundamental truth: Many people today don’t understand the difference between news sources and news platforms.

Platforms were meant to act as a town hall bulletin board for anyone to post most anything, whether it’s misinformation (the poster doesn’t know if the news is true or false, but still posts it) or disinformation (the poster knows its news is false, but still posts it).

Popular mainstream platforms include Facebook (Meta), Google (Alphabet), Instagram, LinkedIn, NextDoor, Reddit, SnapChat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. They don’t have to worry about accuracy and can’t be held liable for what they post. Why? Because they are not the source of their news content.

Congress unintentionally protected the bad actors in news dissemination by passing the Communication Decency Act — particularly Section 230 — in 1996. As the internet grew, Congress thought it would enhance communication if news platforms were not treated as publishers and thus would not be liable for defamation or libel.

These 26 words in Section 230 helped create the internet but also led to the birth of misinformation on a grand scale:

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

That means Facebook and other platforms can’t be held liable for what they post. And after posting, they’re not responsible for taking it down.

An example of the latter came in July 2005, when the U.S. Congress passed the Stolen Valor Act, introduced by Colorado Rep. John Salazar to address the problem of people falsely claiming online that they were war heroes.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the federal government would not regulate free speech even if the publisher knew what they were posting was false.

Good reporters and news outlets don’t post one-sided articles, try to be fair to all sides in a story and try to present enough information so that readers can decide for themselves who they believe. When they fail to meet these standards, they often publish a correction or retraction as soon as possible.

Many people purposely distribute inaccurate information and attempt to change people’s thinking as they head to the polls.

People turn away from things that are confusing, such as the government’s COVID-19 vaccination recommendations. When many social media platforms were telling us that vaccines and COVID-19 were hoaxes, it led to mass confusion.

Why is good journalism important? To provide citizens with information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies and their governments. For democracy to work, we need an informed citizenry.

Good journalism strives for accurate content, solid ethical practices and to serve the public interest.

There are things we can do to ensure that ethical and accurate journalism wins the day.

Put pressure on all media platforms to better police their sites for misinformation, and immediately delete it when someone points it out.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in Congressional hearings in 2020 that social media companies needed more guidance and regulation from government in order to tackle the growing problem of harmful or misleading online content.

Until Congress acts or platforms independently do so, here are some questions we ought to ask when reading or viewing social platforms:

Who’s posting it?

What information are they sharing?

What is their intent?

Fake or misleading news stories often have unverifiable information, pieces written by nonexperts, articles that appeal to emotion rather than stating facts and information that comes from unreliable platforms.

Show me your news sources — not your news platforms — and I’ll show you your political leanings and where you stand on today’s most pressing issues.

