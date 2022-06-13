3-star recruit Carson Mott commits to CU Buffs

His visit to Boulder on Friday was quick, but it was long enough for Carson Mott to feel good about making it home one day.

On Monday, the defensive end from Simi Valley (Calif.) High School, announced his verbal commitment to Colorado for the class of 2023. Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, he is the 11th player on CU’s 2023 commitment list.

“I like the atmosphere, and just how close the coaches and the players seem,” Mott said. “They just treated me really nice.”

Mott traveled to Colorado on Friday morning and was on a plane for home that night after an unofficial visit, but he said it was enough time seal the deal.

“Obviously, the area it was located in and the awesome facility,” he said of what impresses him about CU. “I remember a while ago watching a YouTube video of the facility and everything it I had to offer and it looked amazing.

“I like that it’s in a small town. I’m not really a big city guy, so that was kind of a nice change of pace. My whole life I’ve been outdoorsy. I like hiking, fishing, doing all that. Just talking to the coaches and seeing everything that Boulder has to offer outside of football, it just seemed like it would fit me best.”

Mott, who is 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, originally committed to California on May 2, but had a change of heart three weeks later.

During that time he was committed, Mott was called out of a fourth period class one day and got introduced to CU defensive line coach Gerald Chatman.

“He said that they were interested,” Mott said. “They knew I was still committed to Cal at the time, but they would like to offer me a scholarship. … Colorado just seemed like a better fit for me (than Cal) anyways.”

CU’s interest in Mott has been confirmed by the fact that he hears from Chatman or assistant director of player personnel Andy Wang every day.

Mott, who recently completed his junior year at Simi Valley, has drawn interest from quite a few schools. He also has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Nevada, Princeton, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Washington State.

“I can’t complain even in the slightest, because it’s been a dream since I was a little kid,” he said of the recruiting process. “I know that I’m very fortunate to be put in the position that I’m in now. It’s been exciting, it’s been stressful and it’s just been a whole bunch of mixed emotions. But, at the end of the day, it’s what I’ve worked for basically my whole life, so I can’t ask for anything better and it’s just been exciting all around.”

Adding to the excitement for Mott is knowing that his close friend Travis Throckmorton — Simi Valley’s quarterback last season — signed with Oregon State in December. He’s looking forward to facing Throckmorton one day.

“I’m going to sack him and look at him and I’ll be like, ‘Just like practice, Travis,’” he said.

Mott said he’s unsure at this point if he will enroll at CU in January of 2023 or graduate on time next May. He is also still working out details on taking his official visit later this summer or in the fall.