Boulder Dinner Theatre space sells

Tuesday, June 14th 2022

The building that’s home to Boulder Dinner Theatre, or BDT Stage, sold to an out-of-town buyer this month for $5.5 million.

Boulder Dinner Theatre. (Christopher Wood/BizWest/Courtesy photo)
The roughly 12,000-square-foot space at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue was purchased by 5501 Arapahoe Investors LLC, an entity registered to the Ann Arbor, Mich., address of real estate investor First Martin Corp.

The seller was 5501 Arapahoe LLC, which is registered to the address of a Boulder strip-shopping center.

A theater representative for BDT confirmed the sale to BizWest and said that at “this time theater operations are not changing at all.”

BDT Stage was founded in 1977 by the late Ross Haley, then the theater director at Boulder High School, according to media reports.

The theater, which closed for months during 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was sold in 2003 by Haley to Gene and Judy Bolles. Gene Bolles was an original investor in the operation, according to a BizWest report from that time.

The SpongeBob Musical is set to run at BDT through early September.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

