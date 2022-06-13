Season-pass sales increases boost Vail’s topline results

Looking forward to the 2022-2023 ski season, Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is 9% ahead of where the company was at the end the third quarter 2021 in terms of season pass sales.

The result was $1.17 billion in revenue for the resort owner in the most recent quarter, a boost of 32.3% compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Vail was $372.6 million, or $9.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to net income of $274.6 million, or $6.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.17.

“We are pleased with our overall results for the quarter and for the 2021/2022 North American ski season,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a statement. “As expected, results for the quarter significantly outperformed results from the prior year primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year period.”

For the full 2022 fiscal year, Vail expects EBITDA to be between $828 million and $842 million.

“This year, challenging early season conditions persisted through the holiday period, but our results were strong from January through the remainder of the season,” Lynch said. “Our strong season pass sales heading into the 2021/2022 season are the foundation of our advance commitment strategy, creating stability for the company through variable weather and other challenges.”

