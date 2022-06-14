Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Featuring fungi 

Boulder County Farmers Market
Fungi belong to a kingdom entirely their own — separate from plants, animals and bacteria. Fungi are essential decomposers in our ecosystem and a staple of many human and animal diets. In recent years, mushrooms have become popular in the world of supplements, art and fashion, and gourmet cuisine.
While we aren’t known for being trendy, we’ve been celebrating mushrooms at our markets for a long time. The farmers at Hazel Dell Mushrooms and MycoCosm Mushrooms keep our customers’ baskets stocked. And portobello purists, beware! There is so much more to explore when it comes to cooking and eating mushrooms.
Hazel Dell Mushrooms, in Fort Collins, is an organic mushroom farm that has been in operation since 1995. Their farm, run by Jared Scherger and Lucinda Womack, produces high-quality mushrooms that have found their way into restaurants, many farm CSAs, and our markets. Because their mushrooms are grown in sheds with temperature controls, we are lucky enough to have access to their exotic mix year-round.
Also ensuring that there is fungus among us at markets: MycoCosm Mushrooms, founded by Justin Killing, a longtime student of permaculture design and mycology, and based in Broomfield. Everything at Killing’s booth, from vibrant pink oysters to gorgeous lion’s mane, is quick to sell out at markets.
MycoCosm strives to support the blooming of a thriving, sustainable, food system for our community in Boulder and in our neighboring communities. And we are happy to do our part in achieving this goal by sauteing their mushrooms in copious amounts of butter and adding them to every dish.
Mushrooms are a delicious and somewhat mysterious ingredient that bring a wide range of flavor and texture to dishes. The extensive variety within the fungal kingdom (we will be focusing on nonpoisonous mushrooms) is hard to keep track of and even harder to know how to cook.
So we looked to the experts at Hazel Dell Mushrooms for descriptions and advice about how to prepare a few different mushrooms that you can find online or at our markets.
Shiitake
A distinct savory and slightly smoky flavor. They adapt well in many dishes. The whole mushroom is edible, caps and stems. Great in soups, sautés, stir fry, pizza, risotto, burgers and kabobs.
Oyster
Tangy when raw and mild when cooked. Slice or use pedals whole. Good for soups, stews, stir fry and egg dishes. Oyster mushrooms have a nice meaty texture that adds to this mushroom’s appeal.
Lion’s mane
Also known as Bearded Hedgehog, Monkeyhead and PomPom mushrooms. These have a seafood taste and texture similar to scallop, crab or lobster. Simply slice and sauté.
Royal trumpet
Meatier version of the regular oyster mushroom and considered by many to be the tastiest of the oyster mushrooms. The large, thick stem is as tasty as the cap. These can be tossed on the barbecue, roasted in the oven or chopped and added to soups, stews, stir fry, Stroganoff and pizza.
Crimini
Crimini are the same mushroom as a portabella. Typically referred to as crimini when the mushroom is still young and before the gills are fully developed, they are a more flavorful version of the common white button mushroom. Toss in vinaigrette and grill, slice and sauté or use in any common mushroom recipe.
Tempeh Mushroom Tacos
These meatless-yet-meaty tacos are packed full of fungi and flavor.
- 1 package Project Umami Black Bean and Sunflower Seed Tempeh, chopped into half-inch pieces
- 1/2 pound crimini, shiitake or royal trumpet mushrooms, chopped into half-inch pieces. The more variety the better.
- Half a large red onion, minced
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
- 4 tablespoons neutral oil, like avocado or olive oil
- Juice from half a lime
- 1 package Abondanza tortillas
- Directions: Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add all mushrooms to oil and saute until mushrooms shrink down after losing their water. Keep cooking until they are slightly crispy, then set aside.
- Add 2 tablespoons of oil to pan, add minced red onion and saute until translucent.
- Add in all spices to onions and cook until fragrant — about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Add chopped tempeh to pan and mix well with onions and spices.
- Add 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari to tempeh, stirring constantly to coat all pieces. Tip: Tempeh soaks up salt much better in liquid form, so using some form of liquid salt is best. Cook until tempeh is slightly crispy, 6 to 8 minutes total. Mix mushrooms into tempeh onion mixture.
- Squeeze half a lime on tempeh to finish.
- Warm tortillas on a preheated cast iron and top with mushroom and tempeh mixture.
- Top with any other favorite taco toppings — like guacamole, hot sauce, sour cream, slaw or cilantro.