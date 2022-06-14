Future of Boulder County’s transportation may head to the ballot box

When Boulder County voters head to the polls in November, the future of transportation for all residents may be on the ballot.

Boulder County’s transportation sales tax funds projects throughout the region including roadway improvements, transit projects and pedestrian improvements, and officials say new funding is critical to future enhancements.

On Tuesday, the Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting and Public Works departments opened their doors to residents during a virtual meeting that focused on the future of the county’s tax, which is set to expire in June 2024.

Kathleen Bracke, deputy director for Boulder County Transportation Planning, said not all people have equal access to transportation, and the county needs to plan for a future for all residents. She said the current tax of one-10th of a penny has been in place for 20 years and while they have accomplished a lot, it is critical that the county continues the tax for another 15 years.

One resident expressed concern about how the county has used residents’ taxes in the past and said there is some public mistrust the funding would be used for other projects and not their intended purpose, but Bracke said an annual update is provided to the consortium of cities each year so there is accountability for how all funds are used.

“It’s so important for us to make sure that these dollars are going to the projects they are intended,” she said .”We provide very detailed accounting of all of the funds, the projects that they go toward, the projects that are on deck to move forward.”

Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy said they want to hear from residents about what transportation projects are important to them over the next couple of months and make a decision by August whether to put the question to continue the tax on the ballot.

Tim Swope, a county public works project manager, said roadway safety is a major priority for the county, and there are many projects that could use more funding than they currently have.

Some of the county’s mountain roads are in bad shape, he said, and there are large projects such as the corridor between Lyons and Colo. 66, which is popular among cyclists.

“Its on everyone’s radar I would say,” Swope said. adding that a project at 61st Street and Valmont Road is another big challenge that needs financing.

Levy told residents attending the meeting that a poll was conducted about the county’s Transportation Master Plan that details the design for transportation for the next 25 years. She said the results of the poll should be online by the end of July.

Bracke said they are hoping residents will comment on their county’s transportation plans online at bouldercounty.org over the summer and help them understand their needs for transportation

Future projects could include the Boulder to Lyons corridor and more fare-free riding such as what is available in Longmont.

“The more comments, the better,” Bracke said.