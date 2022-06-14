Guest opinion: Melissa Green: ACLU lawsuit is a wake-up call to improve basic homeless services

By Melissa Green

The recent ACLU lawsuit against Boulder’s camping ban offers the potential to be a beneficial catalyst toward productive change for those experiencing homelessness.

Rather than falling into a dualistic debate as to whether or not camping in Boulder should be legalized, we encourage Boulder citizens and elected officials to engage with what the lawsuit reveals: Boulder is not providing adequate services for this population.

This is not just a question of adding a few more overnight beds in a shelter somewhere. Instead, Boulder has the opportunity to reinvent its approach to homelessness with robust services, providing varied pathways toward housing while responsibly caring for people during the interim as they get back on their feet.

Bridge House’s employment-first program Ready to Work offers one proven pathway out of homelessness, as do other programs offered locally including Permanent Supportive Housing. Boulder is offering fewer basic emergency services now than in the past several years. (Currently there is no day shelter, no robust navigation offering connections with community resources and a lack of true low-barrier severe weather shelter.) Thus many people are falling through the cracks, a good number of them dwelling in encampments.

Nobody wants to see Boulder turn into a tent city (legally or illegally). To prevent that, Boulder needs to provide an integrated system of services, providing the resources for those experiencing homelessness to genuinely improve their situation.

The causes of and solutions to homelessness are complex. Recently the response has been very simplistic: Pour more money into law enforcement and encampment sweeps.

That solution in and of itself does not work; the city is throwing money away by only going down that road. There is a place for law enforcement in this equation, but not as the lead.

Rather than narrowly reacting to this issue with more police, why not take a more effective approach with a sincere improvement in services? Most essential would be to offer an overnight shelter facility this is operational 24/7 with day services also provided.

The day services need to include:

Mental health connections

Diversion

Medical/dental connections

ID help including birth certificates and Social Security

Legal connections, including warrant squashing

Employment

Banking

Housing (not just Housing First)

Meals

Showers

Phone charging

Property storage

Medical respite

Evening shelter services need the capacity to expand during the cold weather season. There also needs to be options provided for people with pets, couples who don’t want to be separated by gender, preplanned late night admittance (e.g., for clients who work late) and other special accommodation as needed.

Many have long hoped that the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless would be the logical place for these services to be offered in one efficient and productive location — they have the taxpayer-funded physical space and the city’s ongoing financial support.

Unfortunately that potential has never been fully realized in BSH’s past or present. It seems that BSH wants to increasingly focus on Permanent Supportive Housing, which indeed is a valuable tool in the fight against homelessness.

But Boulder also needs an integrated, robust, dedicated shelter — both overnight and day — to meet the many unmet basic needs of those experiencing homelessness. Needs that currently are not being met.

It increasingly appears that BSH cannot or does not want to fill that need, yet the city continues to align with BSH as its primary shelter resource, even going so far as to create an exclusive sole Source justification arrangement with BSH last November.

The ACLU’s lawsuit is calling out this situation. If BSH is not willing or able to provide the full extent of resources this city needs, then the city should acknowledge that and move on. Let BSH focus on PSH and let the city finally put funding into necessary resources that have long been lacking.

It would be unfortunate if the public views the ACLU’s lawsuit as only determining whether or not a tent can be pitched in Boulder. Instead, let this be a wake-up call that we need better basic services in our community. Let’s use this opportunity to do something productive about it.

Melissa Green is CEO of Bridge House in Boulder.