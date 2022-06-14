Letters to the editor: Election letters in support of Elaina Shively and Curtis Johnson; enforce camping ban but provide services

Erin Siffing: Election: Shively a force for positive change

Elaina Shively has my vote for county commissioner, and here’s why.

I’ve been a restorative justice practitioner for more than 16 years and for the past 7 I’ve worked closely with Elaina on criminal justice reform in the District Attorney’s Office. I’ve seen her steadily lead our team during times of ease and times of crisis, and she is an unstoppable force for positive change, an engaged and informed public servant whose sharp intelligence is matched by her warm and generous heart.

Elaina has a proven record of decisive leadership, successfully managing complex, multisystem projects and creating change that has truly improved lives, such as implementing Colorado’s first prefile mental health diversion program.

But what I love most about Elaina is that she leads by lifting others up. She builds bridges and makes things happen, and also has the humility (and wisdom) to admit when she’s not the expert and find someone who is.

Elaina knows and loves Boulder County; she also sees the ways we still need to evolve to make this a better and more equitable place for everyone.

As county commissioner, Elaina will lead with integrity, courage, and vision. I can’t imagine anyone better for the job.

Erin Siffing

Erie

Michael Dougherty: Election: Shively a community advocate

I strongly support Elaina Shively for county commissioner.

Having worked with Elaina at the District Attorney’s Office for the past four years, I know that Elaina Shively is deeply committed to community safety, justice reform, disaster preparedness and environmental protection. She is a listener, leader and advocate for this community.

As the head of our Diversion and Restorative Justice Programs, Elaina developed innovative and successful models to attain justice for victims and hold offenders accountable, while helping people to get on the right track.

For example, our Mental Health Diversion Program helps eligible offenders receive treatment rather than cycling in and out of the jail. The high success rate of these programs makes our community safer.

Elaina’s ability to collaborate with justice partners and community members has been a major factor in achieving these successes.

Elaina will use her experience as a creative, compassionate, results-oriented leader in addressing the many important issues we face.

As we have seen in Elaina’s response to the King Soopers shooting and the fires, our county will benefit from her leadership and experience.

Elaina is a great leader with the skills that Boulder County needs in this role. Please join me in supporting Elaina Shively.

Michael Dougherty

Boulder

Michael Dille: Election: Elaina Shively is exceptional

I don’t usually get involved with specific candidates in local elections but Elaina Shively is so exceptional that I feel compelled to recommend her for county commissioner.

This highly informed and intelligent woman has worked to solve the problem of housing in general and housing the homeless specifically. She knows the problem is complex and sees the issues from a spectrum of possibilities but is determined to actually do something as she has done in her work.

She is not a one-issue candidate and understands everything from our problems with our roads to our county’s relationship with RTD money. She is “into the weeds” in her knowledge of many issues. In short, she is qualified for the position in spades.

She understands the tensions in Boulder County over such things as what to do with Arapahoe Road heading east out of Boulder and approaches it with a “can do” attitude realizing that we all agree that we have to do something.

She is not a polished politician, which is refreshing to see. This woman is the vitality that we need in local politics. She holds our community values, having been born and raised here and is practical about implementing them.

Michael Dille

Boulder

Joe Pelle: Election: Curtis Johnson has experience

It has been my honor to serve as the Boulder County Sheriff for the past 20 years. It is also my honor to endorse Curtis Johnson as the best candidate to take my place when I retire in January.

Curtis is a Division Chief at the Sheriff’s Office. He has over 25 years of experience, a master’s degree, all of the needed training and certifications, and he knows the organization well.

But most importantly, he is a nice person with the ability to work collaboratively with the community and other partner agencies. He is progressive, up-to-date, and we share common values.

Please vote for Curtis Johnson as the next Boulder County Sheriff.

Joe Pelle

Longmont

Martin Gerra: Encampments: Enforce laws, provide campground

The increasing number of homeless encampments along riparian corridors and in urban parks in the City of Boulder is discouraging.

The City Council should direct the city manager and staff toward vigorous enforcement of municipal ordinances prohibiting such encampments.

Our public green areas have been given over to the homeless, and many housed citizens no longer feel safe in these areas.

This is shameful, because while wealthy Boulderites have private green enclaves in which to enjoy themselves, many citizens of more modest means have no recourse to the outdoors other than our public parks and green areas.

The City Council should initiate a census of the homeless and provide a campground (apart from riparian corridors and existing parks) with sanitation, showers and storage for those homeless people with a longer connection to the city, and for residents who have recently lost their housing.

Newly arrived transients should be given a gentle push to the county line.

Martin Gerra

Boulder