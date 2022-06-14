SomaLogic licenses protein-diagnostic platform to Israeli biotech firm

SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC), a Boulder-based biotechnology company, has licensed its SomaScan protein-diagnostics platform to Israeli life-sciences firm OncoHost Inc.

SomaLogic develops platforms to read thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning.

“Proteomics is a powerful tool in the fight against cancer, and this agreement demonstrates the immense value of SomaScan’s assay capabilities to aid in diagnostic testing,” said SomaLogic executive vice president Todd Johnson said in a statement. “We are excited to bring SomaLogic’s significant experience in utilizing proteomics to develop clinical diagnostics to this new partnership with OncoHost, enabling personalized cancer therapy.”

OncoHost will establish a lab in North Carolina where it will use the SomaScan Assay kits to run protein measurements on patient samples, according to a SomaLogic news release.

