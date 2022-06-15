Bat tests positive for rabies in Longmont

A bat discovered Saturday at the southeast corner of Thompson Park in Longmont tested positive for rabies, said Boulder County Public Health officials.

Carol McInnes, a Boulder County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist recommends that pet owners are up to date on all vaccination requirements. If an individual or pet was in contact with a bat, residents are asked to call 303-441-1564.

According to the Boulder County news release, rabies is “an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal unless it is treated before any symptoms appear.” An individual and animal are at risk of getting rabies if they have been bitten or scratched by an animal that has rabies.

The news release states that a series of vaccinations are required for treatment if exposed to rabies.

Public Health officials advise residents not to make contact with unfamiliar animals, and if wounded by an animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and call for medical attention and contact the local animal control if an individual or pet has been exposed to a bat, skunk, raccoon or fox.

For information about exposure to rabies, contact Colorado Health Information at 877-462-2911 or visit https://bit.ly/3tD6Hgc.