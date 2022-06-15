Community Foundation Boulder County names Trisha McKean as chief development officer

Community Foundation Boulder County has named Trisha McKean its new chief development officer, according to a news release.

McKean’s objectives in her new role will include strengthening community relationships, fostering collaboration and raising donations on behalf of the foundation, according to the Wednesday announcement.

“With the recent crises in Boulder, I have been reflecting a lot on how I can leverage my talents to more directly impact the community,” McKean stated in the release. “I am committed to staying in Boulder to raise my family and support the amazing work happening on the ground in Boulder County. I am excited by the opportunity and challenges to deepen the relationships with Community Foundation Boulder County’s partners in building a more equitable and vibrant Boulder County.”

In McKean’s previous role as assistant dean of advancement at the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business, her department set new records for fundraising and engagement. She also launched the Leeds School’s first corporate relationships program and spearheaded the Leeds Ascending Scholarship Initiative.

CU Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano also praised McKean’s accomplishments during her time with the university.

“Trisha has made a tremendous impact on our advancement efforts over the last 17 years, and I am extremely grateful for her many contributions and service to the university,” DiStefano stated in the release. “I am excited that, in her new role, Trisha will have the opportunity to build upon the strong relationship between the community and the university, and I look forward to continuing our positive work together.”

Meanwhile, leaders at the foundation said they look forward to adding McKean’s expertise and vision to their team.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Trisha’s talents supplementing our incredible staff, board, donors and community partners,” Tatiana Hernandez, the foundation’s CEO, stated in the release. “As a long-time local, Trisha understands our community’s most urgent needs, and is uniquely qualified to collaborate with community members to advance our mission.”

Community Foundation Boulder County is a nonprofit devoted to supporting community organizations and improving quality of life for residents of Boulder County. The foundation has granted over $100 million in funding to various nonprofit organizations since its founding in 1991.